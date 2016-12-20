rollin thunder Free-scoring winger



But England's pack is the equal, if not the best pack in the world surely?



It's the backs (in particular, the halfbacks) who aren't up to it, though you do appear to be implying that Sinfield is the exception. There is no evidence to support that view and no amount of MOM awards and Golden Boots from fawning RL publication editors or lickspittle RL journos will alter that.



Sinfield's best performance in an international shirt was in 2001 when he played hooker in the win against an undercooked, holiday-mode, just-stepped-off-the-plane Aussie team whose mindset was elsewhere after the initial tour cancellation. And Sinfield was still outshone by Sculthorpe's efforts.



By all means wax lyrical about Sinfield in Super League, but in an international shirt for GB or England?



Beyond Sculthorpe, Fielden (in his prime), Farrell, Graham and S.Burgess in that order, followed by daylight... I'm struggling to think of any other player during the SL era who has made a more-often-than-not regular international impact against the Aussies.



Farrell did jack poop at international level, worst GB captain ever, how anyone can say Sinfield was poor at international level and then quote Farrell is beyond me. And the people saying sinfield did not play well at international level is just a lie. The anti Sinfield brigade think if they tell a lie enough it becomes the truth.



Headingley Stadium Development Plans from Gary Hetherington's New Year's email.



You may be aware that our plan includes a new South Stand and a new Main Stand to overlook both the rugby and cricket grounds. The latter development is crucial to ensure International cricket continues at Headingley and at the same time provide rugby and cricket fans with the very best facilities and amenities. About half of the overall £38 million cost was due to come from the sale for housing of land owned by us but we haven’t met the original timescale for planning permission and so the application has been withdrawn for the land but the stadium development plans have been submitted. Subject to approval, both the Rhinos and Yorkshire County Cricket have now to find an alternative funding mechanism and we are working hard and closely with Leeds City Council to come up with a solution. I am confident we will and we hope to make a significant announcement later this month ! The timescale is tight. Work would have to start at the end of the 2017 Season with completion before the 2019 Ashes Cricket Test and the Cricket World Cup. loiner81 wrote: Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.



Let's hope the announcement is less embarrassing the GH's last two pronouncements on the redevelopment of the southstand



