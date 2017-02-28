WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:18 pm
Well said Rumour13.
Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:13 pm
Zulu01 wrote:
Will he not be there Friday???


Thursday surely.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:26 pm
Any more news on the Denny saga ?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:59 pm
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Any more news on the Denny saga ?


Yes considering our start to the season we don't need him :lol:

I've only heard rumours myself one saying we accepted £450k out of court but as said only rumour.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:14 pm
Could be a fair assumption the slight Denny has showed towards the club has motivated the team to show him he's not bigger than the club.

Could be a nice little investment by Sale on your behalf.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:56 am
dodger666 wrote:
Yes considering our start to the season we don't need him :lol:

I've only heard rumours myself one saying we accepted £450k out of court but as said only rumour.


Turns out it was just a rumour some fans who attended a meet the directors night said the club haven't made any agreements with sale and that a meeting is scheduled for 16/18 April and if sale don't make an acceptable offer at that meeting its going to court
