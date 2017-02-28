Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2010 8:14 pm Posts: 52 Location: the best place in the world - cas
dodger666 wrote:
Yes considering our start to the season we don't need him
I've only heard rumours myself one saying we accepted £450k out of court but as said only rumour.
Turns out it was just a rumour some fans who attended a meet the directors night said the club haven't made any agreements with sale and that a meeting is scheduled for 16/18 April and if sale don't make an acceptable offer at that meeting its going to court
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 20 guests
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.