dodger666 wrote:



I've only heard rumours myself one saying we accepted £450k out of court but as said only rumour. Yes considering our start to the season we don't need himI've only heard rumours myself one saying we accepted £450k out of court but as said only rumour.

Turns out it was just a rumour some fans who attended a meet the directors night said the club haven't made any agreements with sale and that a meeting is scheduled for 16/18 April and if sale don't make an acceptable offer at that meeting its going to court