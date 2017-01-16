WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 6:36 pm
Lebron James wrote:
.....I get that he might influence fans who don't know much about rugby......
Oh the irony.

Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:03 pm
So anyway, Denny Solomona

He didn't play against Toulon. Anyone know why?
Post Mon Jan 16, 2017 7:06 pm
PopTart wrote:
So anyway, Denny Solomona

He didn't play against Toulon. Anyone know why?


People seem to think it's an issue with his visa? Aside from that, not a clue.

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:59 pm
I see Sale have ironically sacked a player for unsportsmanlike behaviour

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:06 am
Sale rested quite a few players as they couldn't make the next round of the competition.

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:12 am
If or when Phil Clarke does turn up at Wheldon Road give him hell. I used to like him, not anymore.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:46 am
Look that's not enya wrote:
If or when Phil Clarke does turn up at Wheldon Road give him hell. I used to like him, not anymore.


Will he not be there Friday???
Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:58 pm
I hope he is.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:49 pm
Case adjourned

https://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-leag ... rned/37210

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:12 pm
First time I've ever posted on another teams board as I generally believe in minding my own but just wanted to say I hope Cas get complete justice and satisfaction from this case.

Seeing the hearing postponed today suggests either you have him and his agent running scared or they're desperately resorting to technicalities to avoid doing the decent thing.

I won't pretend to be as informed as most on here but the more I read regarding this, the more deplorable i find the actions of the man, his agent and his new code. Nothing rugby union does suprises me but considering Cas turned an unknown (I don't recall you fighting off other clubs for his signature) into a super league record breaker I thought he might have shown greater respect to the club and fans who made his name.

Its not about him 'owing' Cas anything but it is about acting honestly and with integrity and just because your a sportsman doesn't mean human decency is a flexible concept.

If and when Cas get their day in court you'll be representing what is morally right and also our sport itself so I truly hope you get the justice you and your fellow fans deserve.
