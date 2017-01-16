First time I've ever posted on another teams board as I generally believe in minding my own but just wanted to say I hope Cas get complete justice and satisfaction from this case.



Seeing the hearing postponed today suggests either you have him and his agent running scared or they're desperately resorting to technicalities to avoid doing the decent thing.



I won't pretend to be as informed as most on here but the more I read regarding this, the more deplorable i find the actions of the man, his agent and his new code. Nothing rugby union does suprises me but considering Cas turned an unknown (I don't recall you fighting off other clubs for his signature) into a super league record breaker I thought he might have shown greater respect to the club and fans who made his name.



Its not about him 'owing' Cas anything but it is about acting honestly and with integrity and just because your a sportsman doesn't mean human decency is a flexible concept.



If and when Cas get their day in court you'll be representing what is morally right and also our sport itself so I truly hope you get the justice you and your fellow fans deserve.