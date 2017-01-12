Lebron James wrote: Indeed. Thats exactly how clubs measure a certain players market value/wage, by Phil Clarkes commentary.



A certain amount of market value does come from how the players perform in front of the cameras and how the players are perceived by the television audience - do you think Sale's £200k offer for Denny Solomona had nothing to do with his performances on Sky, his spectacular leaps in front of camera and the amount of airtime he was given?If in analysis Clarke chooses to downplay his players errors and sell up the good things they have done (which is perfectly plausible) then he could quite easily be using his position to paint the players he represents in a better light - however glib you choose to be about it it does represent a conflict of interest.