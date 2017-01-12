WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Denny Solomona speculation & implications

 
Post a reply

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:58 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12629
Location: Ossett
PopTart wrote:
Indeed. No worse than coaches being on Sky talking about players


Except that coaches don't stand to benefit financially if a player moves to a new club.

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 3:54 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4547
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Lebron James wrote:
Indeed. Thats exactly how clubs measure a certain players market value/wage, by Phil Clarkes commentary.

Regards

King James



On par with measuring two clubs value by comparing their websites. :wink:
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 4:02 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4547
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Willzay wrote:
I just can't wait for Sky's first game at Cas - should be a tasty atmosphere.


You can't really gauge the atmosphere by watching it at home though. Get yourself down't lane Tigers Vs Centurions Friday night 10th Feb.
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 10:10 pm
Big Jim Slade Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2011 11:57 am
Posts: 335
Lebron James wrote:
Indeed. Thats exactly how clubs measure a certain players market value/wage, by Phil Clarkes commentary.

Regards

King James


A certain amount of market value does come from how the players perform in front of the cameras and how the players are perceived by the television audience - do you think Sale's £200k offer for Denny Solomona had nothing to do with his performances on Sky, his spectacular leaps in front of camera and the amount of airtime he was given?

If in analysis Clarke chooses to downplay his players errors and sell up the good things they have done (which is perfectly plausible) then he could quite easily be using his position to paint the players he represents in a better light - however glib you choose to be about it it does represent a conflict of interest.

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 5:59 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 625
Big Jim Slade wrote:
A certain amount of market value does come from how the players perform in front of the cameras and how the players are perceived by the television audience - do you think Sale's £200k offer for Denny Solomona had nothing to do with his performances on Sky, his spectacular leaps in front of camera and the amount of airtime he was given?

If in analysis Clarke chooses to downplay his players errors and sell up the good things they have done (which is perfectly plausible) then he could quite easily be using his position to paint the players he represents in a better light - however glib you choose to be about it it does represent a conflict of interest.


I'm agreeing with you. Sale based their offer to Cas based on Phil Clarkes commentary. I also know for a fact that when St Helens players contracts are up for renewal, Cunningham watches re runs of Phil Clarkes commentary to decide wether or not to renew.

Regards

King James
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Mable_Syrup and 51 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,503,41981775,6834,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  