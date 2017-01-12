Lebron James wrote: Please can you explain the "conflicts of interest" that arise from being a TV commentator and a Director/Shareholder in a limited company



His company represents certain players who play in Super League, he can have a material effect on their perceived value by actively highlighting (on the games biggest platform no less) their strengths and influence on the game and underplaying any errors whilst simultaneously doing vice versa to players not represented who his players could replace.It's really not a big leap.On the Steve Diamond situation, am I right in my understanding that Denny Solomona is now retired from Rugby League having resigned and been sacked? Why not go the whole hog and kill off the character Denny and have him replaced by his identical twin brother Benny