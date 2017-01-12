WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:31 am
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 622
Slugger McBatt wrote:
And you know that how?

Also, the PA, the company secretary, the cleaner and the milkman are not bosses. As a director and shareholder, Clarke is. It's also called corporate responsibility, and hypocrisy given his status within the media side of the game. He has a direct financial stake in the success of the Solomona deal, which is different to that of an employee.


I dont. But neither do you and the rest of rlfans who are thirsty for his blood and that hasnt stopped you has it?

Regards

King James

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:33 am
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 622
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
Phil Clarke needs lose his position on Sky Sports due to conflict of interest.


Please can you explain the "conflicts of interest" that arise from being a TV commentator and a Director/Shareholder in a limited company

Regards

King James

Regards

King James

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:58 am
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1623
Lebron James wrote:
Please can you explain the "conflicts of interest" that arise from being a TV commentator and a Director/Shareholder in a limited company

Regards

King James

Regards

King James

That's the one thing I agree with you on. Commentating on a game has nothing to do with being a players agent.

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:59 am
Big Jim Slade
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2011 11:57 am
Posts: 334
Lebron James wrote:
Please can you explain the "conflicts of interest" that arise from being a TV commentator and a Director/Shareholder in a limited company

Regards

King James

Regards

King James


His company represents certain players who play in Super League, he can have a material effect on their perceived value by actively highlighting (on the games biggest platform no less) their strengths and influence on the game and underplaying any errors whilst simultaneously doing vice versa to players not represented who his players could replace.

It's really not a big leap.

On the Steve Diamond situation, am I right in my understanding that Denny Solomona is now retired from Rugby League having resigned and been sacked? Why not go the whole hog and kill off the character Denny and have him replaced by his identical twin brother Benny

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 12:15 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 622
Big Jim Slade wrote:
His company represents certain players who play in Super League, he can have a material effect on their perceived value by actively highlighting (on the games biggest platform no less) their strengths and influence on the game and underplaying any errors whilst simultaneously doing vice versa to players not represented who his players could replace.



Indeed. Thats exactly how clubs measure a certain players market value/wage, by Phil Clarkes commentary.

Regards

King James

Regards

King James

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:04 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8860
Location: wakefield
Lebron James wrote:
Indeed. Thats exactly how clubs measure a certain players market value/wage, by Phil Clarkes commentary.

Regards

King James

Regards

King James


Indeed. No worse than coaches being on Sky talking about players
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:15 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5911
I just can't wait for Sky's first game at Cas - should be a tasty atmosphere.

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:44 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5188
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
That's the one thing I agree with you on. Commentating on a game has nothing to do with being a players agent.



Radio Humberside seemed to think so with regards to Craig Murdoch

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:45 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 622
PopTart wrote:
Indeed. No worse than coaches being on Sky talking about players


Exactly.

Regards

King James

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 1:50 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 622
Wilde 3 wrote:
Radio Humberside seemed to think so with regards to Craig Murdoch


But then did commentary for BBC Five live and Radio Yorkshire. Maybe radio humberside just wanted to get rid which is a strange one as he always came across well on the radio

Regards

King James

Regards

King James
Previous

