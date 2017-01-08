Some more interesting comments from Diamond yesterday:



"They openly said we'd made them an offer which was substantially more than what Warrington Wolves had offered them and they rejected that," added Diamond.



It seems he is arguing that because Sale's offer was substantially more than Warrington's, Castleford were compelled to accept it.



"We feel vindicated by what we have done as we signed a player after he resigned and they'd sacked him.



This plays into Castleford's hands. It's an admission that Solomona resigned and wasn't dismissed (though I'm not quite sure how Solomona resigned and was also sacked!). His resignation was a breach of his fixed-term contract, which is exactly what Castleford are claiming.



Sale may have signed Solomona after he left Castleford, but the accusation is that he was induced to breach his contract by Sale and Clarke. It's not about when he signed for Sale, but whether he knew he would be employed there before he did so and this was the primary reason for breaching his contract at Castleford. The evidence of him at Sale's training complex and the Sale vehicle on his drive prior to his resignation suggests he did.



"Castleford's claim is 10 times what he was earning. Maybe they should have thought of that and paid him what he is worth one would suggest."



Diamond clearly doesn't understand that a player's transfer value is not the remaining value of his contract.



Solomona was happy to sign a new contract just before the 2016 season, so he clearly did think he was being paid what he was worth. I doubt he was coerced into signing a new deal. In fact he said:

"I'm so happy to have extended my deal to stay here at Cas Tigers for the coming three seasons. I'm surrounded by players and coaches who are helping me to constantly improve my game, and I know I can continue to grow as a player in this environment."

This certainly doesn't sound like a player who doesn't think he is earning what he is worth, one would suggest.



I'm shocked Sale's legal team haven't told Diamond to keep his mouth shut.



However, I'm also wondering if there is some tactical manoeuvring going on here. Diamond says:

"...we signed a player after he resigned and they'd sacked him".

What he doesn't defend is Castleford's claim against Solomona. Are Sale now simply 'looking after number one' and trying to make sure they don't get stung as a club? Are they trying to let Solomona take the bullet? I think they may well be...