Towns88 wrote:
Another 2 years with an increasing salary each year. Plus he owed about 8 grand the club lent him. That said , Ryan mcgoldrick lent the club money back when things were grim !
I should think he did!
It shouldn't have been a loan though, more of a gift, due to a guilty conscious for getting payed more than the club could afford.
Hope it gets sorted soon, I can't see it personally, unless they settle out of court.
Imagine if Cas were to get a decent payout say, half a million, Steve Gill would be like a little kid being given a tenner to spend on spice (sorry sweets) I still drop into the old ways from time to time.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:19 pm
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
I think you'll find "spice" is very modern...
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:27 pm
Lebron James wrote:
I really can't see this ending well for castleford. Sale sharks are an international brand, recognised the world over and they wouldn't want to damage that if they thought what they were doing was wrong. They would have sought the best legal advice possible so they must be pretty happy they will get off with it. You only need to check their website to see how professional they are. Compare it to castlefords which looks like the work experience lad made with Microsoft front page to see the difference between the 2 clubs. Cas just need to bite the bullet and ensure next time they unearth a gem, pay him what he asks for which by the way, wasn't unreasonable.
Regards
King James
I actually think Castleford site is far better.
Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:49 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
I see Phil Clarke has crawled out from under his rock with comments about the rule changes.
I didn't think much of him before, and although he's not rssponsible for his brother's actions as Solamona's agent, I have even more reason to dislike him.
How can Sky possibly keep this guy as an SL expert/pundit, when hiis family has possibly caused massive damage to the sport of RL? If nothing else, it makes us look even more of a joke than the wider media already thinks of us.
Don't you be letting Phil Clarke off the hook on this one. He is a director and shareholder of the company. I have no idea whether he has any involvement in the day-to-day running of it, but I bet he won't balk at banking his dividends and director salary. His silence on this issue has been remarkable and his is a face I don't want to see on Sky this season.
If he does one of those Twitter things, make every question about Solomona.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:52 pm
Some more interesting comments from Diamond yesterday:
"They openly said we'd made them an offer which was substantially more than what Warrington Wolves had offered them and they rejected that," added Diamond.
It seems he is arguing that because Sale's offer was substantially more than Warrington's, Castleford were compelled to accept it.
"We feel vindicated by what we have done as we signed a player after he resigned and they'd sacked him.
This plays into Castleford's hands. It's an admission that Solomona resigned and wasn't dismissed (though I'm not quite sure how Solomona resigned and was also sacked!). His resignation was a breach of his fixed-term contract, which is exactly what Castleford are claiming.
Sale may have signed Solomona after he left Castleford, but the accusation is that he was induced to breach his contract by Sale and Clarke. It's not about when he signed for Sale, but whether he knew he would be employed there before he did so and this was the primary reason for breaching his contract at Castleford. The evidence of him at Sale's training complex and the Sale vehicle on his drive prior to his resignation suggests he did.
"Castleford's claim is 10 times what he was earning. Maybe they should have thought of that and paid him what he is worth one would suggest."
Diamond clearly doesn't understand that a player's transfer value is not the remaining value of his contract.
Solomona was happy to sign a new contract just before the 2016 season, so he clearly did think he was being paid what he was worth. I doubt he was coerced into signing a new deal. In fact he said:
"I'm so happy to have extended my deal to stay here at Cas Tigers for the coming three seasons. I'm surrounded by players and coaches who are helping me to constantly improve my game, and I know I can continue to grow as a player in this environment."
This certainly doesn't sound like a player who doesn't think he is earning what he is worth, one would suggest.
I'm shocked Sale's legal team haven't told Diamond to keep his mouth shut.
However, I'm also wondering if there is some tactical manoeuvring going on here. Diamond says:
"...we signed a player after he resigned and they'd sacked him".
What he doesn't defend is Castleford's claim against Solomona. Are Sale now simply 'looking after number one' and trying to make sure they don't get stung as a club? Are they trying to let Solomona take the bullet? I think they may well be...
Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:35 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Don't you be letting Phil Clarke off the hook on this one. He is a director and shareholder of the company. I have no idea whether he has any involvement in the day-to-day running of it, but I bet he won't balk at banking his dividends and director salary. His silence on this issue has been remarkable and his is a face I don't want to see on Sky this season.
If he does one of those Twitter things, make every question about Solomona.
Let's not stop at Phil Clarke. Let's get a witch hunt going for the companies secretary, PA, cleaner and the guy that delivers their milk. After all, they've had just as much involvement in this as Phil Clarke has
Regards
King James
Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:05 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Let's not stop at Phil Clarke. Let's get a witch hunt going for the companies secretary, PA, cleaner and the guy that delivers their milk. After all, they've had just as much involvement in this as Phil Clarke has
Regards
King James
And you know that how?
Also, the PA, the company secretary, the cleaner and the milkman are not bosses. As a director and shareholder, Clarke is. It's also called corporate responsibility, and hypocrisy given his status within the media side of the game. He has a direct financial stake in the success of the Solomona deal, which is different to that of an employee.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:33 pm
It worries me that it seems so obviously in Cas's favour.
Sale obviously feel they have a case and I wander whether our eagerness to see Rugby League win the day is clouding the issue.
We don't know what notice periods or clauses are in the contract. We don't know whether the judge in the tribunal will say that Solomona can simply buy his contract out at his wage value.
It hinges on whether the decision is that Sale encouraged him to break his contract. That will be tough to prove. Sale will have a top legal team. I hope Cas do.
Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:36 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
However, I'm also wondering if there is some tactical manoeuvring going on here. Diamond says:
"...we signed a player after he resigned and they'd sacked him".
Speaking as someone who was sacked after tendering his resignation, all I can say in my situation is, my employer was so incensed on receiving my resignation letter, he actually sent me a dismissal letter.
His reasoning behind this was, he no longer had to pay me the holiday pay I had accrued.
The small claims court thought otherwise.
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure Cas have taken greater guidance than my former employer, & I wasn't on a long term contract, but it can happen.
