wrencat1873 wrote: The difference with Tomkins and Solomona is that Solomona is already "proving" his worth to Union, whereas Tomkins was a "bigger" gamble.

On that basis, surely, his value must be increasing.

I really hope that Sale are taken to the cleaners on this one.

It doesn't matter what his value is now- it matters what his value was then.Sale will argue that Cas paid him lower wages than other players and so must have valued him lower than other players and the transfer fee asked by Cas should realistically reflect that.If Cas are paying Hardaker similar wages then they could argue that the transfer fee should be similar.Also Cas haven't had to pay a transfer fee to Leeds as he is on loan so Sale will try to use that to argue the losses Cas claim they have as a result of having to replace Denny.It stinks but that's how I see it going.