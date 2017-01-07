WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:17 pm
Sit down, Waldo
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Dec 08, 2014 2:16 pm
Posts: 229
Cas should hold out for more money. 4 tries in 3 games. Unheard of. Has he been picked for England yet?
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 2:46 am
Huddersfield1895
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1121
Sit down, Waldo wrote:
Cas should hold out for more money. 4 tries in 3 games. Unheard of. Has he been picked for England yet?

The Tigers only wanted 500,000 for him first of all. That price has clearly risen and we are probably talking closer to 1 million now with his try scoring feats

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:57 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7009
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
The Tigers only wanted 500,000 for him first of all. That price has clearly risen and we are probably talking closer to 1 million now with his try scoring feats


Haha- absolutely no way will they get away with that one! Tomkins got a fee of 700k and was "performing well" for years, not just a season or two-he will have been earning one of the highest wages in SL at the time. Sale will just point to the fact that Denny was previously playing in the lower leagues and Castleford clearly didn't rate solomona very highly as a player as he was earning just 60k rising to 70k, a much lower wage than many "top" SL players so therefore shouldnt command anything like that size of transfer fee.
They need to hit them for losses and keep the transfer fee realistic.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:45 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7271
jools wrote:
Haha- absolutely no way will they get away with that one! Tomkins got a fee of 700k and was "performing well" for years, not just a season or two-he will have been earning one of the highest wages in SL at the time. Sale will just point to the fact that Denny was previously playing in the lower leagues and Castleford clearly didn't rate solomona very highly as a player as he was earning just 60k rising to 70k, a much lower wage than many "top" SL players so therefore shouldnt command anything like that size of transfer fee.
They need to hit them for losses and keep the transfer fee realistic.


The difference with Tomkins and Solomona is that Solomona is already "proving" his worth to Union, whereas Tomkins was a "bigger" gamble.
On that basis, surely, his value must be increasing.
I really hope that Sale are taken to the cleaners on this one.

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:49 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7009
wrencat1873 wrote:
The difference with Tomkins and Solomona is that Solomona is already "proving" his worth to Union, whereas Tomkins was a "bigger" gamble.
On that basis, surely, his value must be increasing.
I really hope that Sale are taken to the cleaners on this one.


It doesn't matter what his value is now- it matters what his value was then.
Sale will argue that Cas paid him lower wages than other players and so must have valued him lower than other players and the transfer fee asked by Cas should realistically reflect that.
If Cas are paying Hardaker similar wages then they could argue that the transfer fee should be similar.
Also Cas haven't had to pay a transfer fee to Leeds as he is on loan so Sale will try to use that to argue the losses Cas claim they have as a result of having to replace Denny.
It stinks but that's how I see it going.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
