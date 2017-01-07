Lebron James wrote: I really can't see this ending well for castleford. Sale sharks are an international brand, recognised the world over.



Regards



King James

'Prince Albert'

International profile

Ah, poor oldI really pity you, only having access to the family brain cell once every leap year.Reality check Prince Albert, Cas have the upper hand, Sale are the Wakefield, Huddersfield, Salford or Leigh of Union, Woolongong Kukubura Wombats under 13's probably have a higherthan Sale Sharks.Diamond's emails & other evidence has shot Sale's position into the gutter & they are screwed.What is likely to happen now is that Sales top dog legal eagles will say "Oh, F€CK" & advise Sale to settle out of court for an undisclosed sum (most likely to be higher than their best £200k offer but lower than Cas claim of £500k, lets say a middle ground of £300k to £350k).Furthermore, it is my opinion alone that should this go all the way & Cas lose, all SL Clubs & the RFL as Governing Body should contribute £10k each towards Castleford's legal costs *RFL £50k* should they be that high, as a show of solidarity & force from the RL community.Best of British to you Cas.Yours in Rugby League.A. Regular. Bloke