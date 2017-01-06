Lebron James wrote:

I really can't see this ending well for castleford. Sale sharks are an international brand, recognised the world over and they wouldn't want to damage that if they thought what they were doing was wrong. They would have sought the best legal advice possible so they must be pretty happy they will get off with it. You only need to check their website to see how professional they are. Compare it to castlefords which looks like the work experience lad made with Microsoft front page to see the difference between the 2 clubs. Cas just need to bite the bullet and ensure next time they unearth a gem, pay him what he asks for which by the way, wasn't unreasonable.



Regards



King James