jools wrote:
60k isn't much for a record breaking top try scorer. I agree cas were rather tight there.
You realise that was signed before his record breaking season.....
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:42 pm
Lebron James wrote:
I really can't see this ending well for castleford. Sale sharks are an international brand, recognised the world over and they wouldn't want to damage that if they thought what they were doing was wrong. They would have sought the best legal advice possible so they must be pretty happy they will get off with it. You only need to check their website to see how professional they are. Compare it to castlefords which looks like the work experience lad made with Microsoft front page to see the difference between the 2 clubs. Cas just need to bite the bullet and ensure next time they unearth a gem, pay him what he asks for which by the way, wasn't unreasonable.
Regards
King James
Disagree
Sale Sharks sit 10th in the Aviva Premiership.
They are hardly "Manchester United" or "Wigan".
They are a decent English top flight club, not in the same caliber as Leicester or Bath .
Cas should no way "bite the bullet" or there will be an exodus from the sport.
I cannot believe that ANY RL fan could holy the view that "King James" does and you should immediately abdicate
your self titled throne
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:47 pm
jools wrote:
He was also a gamble when Cas signed him and this was his first season he really looked like a record breaker (with thanks to Dorn/Gale/Webster). For all anyone knows the club might have been planning to offer him an improved contract/extension next season however when a player comes demanding more cash or they'll walk out on their contract its one way to quickly stop that from happening.
Lebron James wrote:
You only need to check their website to see how professional they are. Compare it to castlefords which looks like the work experience lad made with Microsoft front page to see the difference between the 2 clubs.
I know the Cas website isn't all singing all dancing however if you believe the Sharks website is professional you're clueless.
ct.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:56 pm
Solomona's contract with Tigers was £49,000 last season, rising to £60,000 this year and then £70,000 in 2018, the final year of his deal.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:04 pm
Lebron James wrote:
They would have sought the best legal advice possible so they must be pretty happy they will get off with it.
Yeah - I wonder if this legal team advised Sale to to put a bid in for 200K and then, after it was turned down, put another offer in for only 50K ? Great idea.
I'll tell you what I recon. The "best legal advice possible" advised Sale Sharks that little old Cas Tigers will buckle and won't take you on in court.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:11 pm
invmatt wrote:
I know the Cas website isn't all singing all dancing however if you believe the Sharks website is professional you're clueless.
I just took a look. Not particularly impressive.
This Lebron bloke is just a Rah, Rah boy trying to stir up trouble.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:49 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Sale sharks wouldn't want to damage that if they thought what they were doing was wrong.
Regards
King James
No, of course not. Offering £50,000 for a "quick and quiet" deal (when they have previously offered £200,000) is exactly what a company does when they think they have done nothing wrong.
Regards,
Princess Tiger
Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:20 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Ah yes, money = sense. A website really sets the moral standard here, you numpty.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:23 pm
matt_casfan wrote:
You realise that was signed before his record breaking season.....
Exactly. He was signed as a mediocre winger from a relegated London side on a decent wage. He then had an average/above average 2015 and then signed an extension at the end of that season. Broke a record and turns it into this. I don't care if he wants to leave the club, but he's acting like a spoilt brat.
