Lebron James wrote:
I really can't see this ending well for castleford. Sale sharks are an international brand, recognised the world over and they wouldn't want to damage that if they thought what they were doing was wrong. They would have sought the best legal advice possible so they must be pretty happy they will get off with it. You only need to check their website to see how professional they are. Compare it to castlefords which looks like the work experience lad made with Microsoft front page to see the difference between the 2 clubs. Cas just need to bite the bullet and ensure next time they unearth a gem, pay him what he asks for which by the way, wasn't unreasonable.
Regards
King James
Disagree
Sale Sharks sit 10th in the Aviva Premiership.
They are hardly "Manchester United" or "Wigan".
They are a decent English top flight club, not in the same caliber as Leicester or Bath .
Cas should no way "bite the bullet" or there will be an exodus from the sport.
I cannot believe that ANY RL fan could holy the view that "King James" does and you should immediately abdicate
your self titled throne