Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:39 pm
Details from BBC site here :-

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38525994
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016

Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:46 pm
The facts right or wrong have no relevance on the issue, it is all down to who has best silvery tonged ambulance chaser to persuade the judge/jury on the day. It is how our system works you might have all the moral high ground but if you cant convince the court on the day you are stuffed.

Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:20 pm
Tigerade wrote:
Details from BBC site here :-

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38525994


One thing for sure is that Diamond isnt looking too good in any of this and he comes across as a stereo typical Union w****.
Everything that League fans despise about that sport.

It does appear that Cas have a strong case and Diamond may have cost his club plenty.
I'm not a Cas fan (understatement) but I hope that they wipe the floor with the Sale representatives.

As Beverley Red says they will need a top legal team and that increases the stakes further, which is probably part of the gamble taken by Sale.

Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:41 pm
Diamond seems to be Castleford's biggest asset in this case.
If these emails are genuine, he has aided the court to determine Castleford's minimum financial loss, as Sale offered 200k.
He has also completely screwed Sale's argument that Solomona was free to play RU with no repercussions. Why offer to pay Castleford if they genuinely believed Solomona could sign for nothing?
I wonder if Solomona knew that Sale withdrew their offer of 200k and changed it to 50k? If so, I can't understand how he is so angry it was declined. My guess is that Sale and Solomona's agent have not disclosed their tactics to him.
If I was in Denny Solomona's shoes, I'd be laying as much blame at the door of Clarke and Sale as possible. His best hope is to convince the court that Clarke did not fully inform him of the communications between Sale and Castleford and that he was misled, manipulated and coerced into breaching his contract based on the incorrect information he was provided by Clarke and Sale. He needs to convince the Court that Clarke and Sale duped him into doing something (breaching his contract) that he wouldn't otherwise have considered and he is therefore also an innocent party.
It might even be true.........

Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:09 pm
for any RL fans who think we should be pally with the RU code remember this quote from Sale Sharks Head of Rugby - Steve Diamond:-

"The club are prepared to pay £50,000 immediately and you will release Denny from his contract at the end of September after your last match. Hopefully you will see the sense in a quick, quiet deal."
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016

Fri Jan 06, 2017 5:16 pm
Tigerade wrote:
for any RL fans who think we should be pally with the RU code remember this quote from Sale Sharks Head of Rugby - Steve Diamond:-

"The club are prepared to pay £50,000 immediately and you will release Denny from his contract at the end of September after your last match. Hopefully you will see the sense in a quick, quiet deal."



To be honest, this latest spat doesn't change my opinion of the R.U. lot.

I haven't got over how they Royally shafted us when they went "professional".
2017


T2 Trainspotting

Twin Peaks

Two out of three ain't bad. (Come on Wakefield, prove me wrong & actually win something)
