Diamond seems to be Castleford's biggest asset in this case.

If these emails are genuine, he has aided the court to determine Castleford's minimum financial loss, as Sale offered 200k.

He has also completely screwed Sale's argument that Solomona was free to play RU with no repercussions. Why offer to pay Castleford if they genuinely believed Solomona could sign for nothing?

I wonder if Solomona knew that Sale withdrew their offer of 200k and changed it to 50k? If so, I can't understand how he is so angry it was declined. My guess is that Sale and Solomona's agent have not disclosed their tactics to him.

If I was in Denny Solomona's shoes, I'd be laying as much blame at the door of Clarke and Sale as possible. His best hope is to convince the court that Clarke did not fully inform him of the communications between Sale and Castleford and that he was misled, manipulated and coerced into breaching his contract based on the incorrect information he was provided by Clarke and Sale. He needs to convince the Court that Clarke and Sale duped him into doing something (breaching his contract) that he wouldn't otherwise have considered and he is therefore also an innocent party.

It might even be true.........