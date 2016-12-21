|
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 543
|
They will of said he is world class in league (evidenced by his appearance for Samoa) and that his skills are very much transferable to RU.
|
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
|
Wed Dec 21, 2016 7:58 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4532
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
Beverley red wrote:
Surely Solomona will have been in the UK on a work permit? that won't be valid for Union as he can not meet any criteria for a permit as he has no relevant experience in that sport, just deport him.
That has been mentioned by Danny Lockwood in League Express. His work permit is for RL - he is in effect an illegal alien !
|
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016
|
Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 654
|
first they said he had retired then resigned now fired, rather than keep quiet they keep changing their story as they realise their legal position is weakening?
|
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.
|
Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:53 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 26, 2007 12:49 pm
Posts: 55
Location: Sint-Elins-By-The-Sea
|
Power shift long has gone towards Union (once unpaid when time in league began) now the biggest payer & calling the shots in rugby. League will be the poor relation unless more money comes into RL at all levels. NRL is the only hope, can they ask a few up & coming Union talents to retire & take up Rugby League??
|
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:26 am
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7970
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
There are a fair few NRL players with RU backgrounds as juniors. I'd say RU here has pull way beyond money due to the chances of playing for the Wallabies being pretty high if you area a regular in one of the Super 15 teams.
|
|
Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:12 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 632
|
Think the last big union player linked to the NRL was Quade Cooper. He was asking for big money from paramatta. Then the eels saw him play in the world cup.
Quade Cooper value dropped massively and paramatta dropped interest.
NRL teams can attract Australian Union players but I don't think there is much interest to be honest. They are not gonna take a risk on someone hoping he can become a very good league player.
|
|
Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:53 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1119
|
Tigerade wrote:
That has been mentioned by Danny Lockwood in League Express. His work permit is for RL - he is in effect an illegal alien !
He should be deported
Tigerade wrote:
Beverley red wrote:
Surely Solomona will have been in the UK on a work permit? that won't be valid for Union as he can not meet any criteria for a permit as he has no relevant experience in that sport, just deport him.
I like it
mrpurfect wrote:
first they said he had retired then resigned now fired, rather than keep quiet they keep changing their story as they realise their legal position is weakening?
They certainly do.
|
|
Sat Dec 24, 2016 11:13 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17689
|
|
WIGAN RLFC
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1864
|
Not looking good for Sale.
Castleford have emails showing that Sale initially offered 200k for Solomona. They then withdrew the offer claiming that their legal advisors confirmed Solomona would be free to play RU if he walked away from his contract, and offered Castleford 50k for a "quick and quiet deal".
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:31 pm
|
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6934
Location: Castleford
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Not looking good for Sale.
Castleford have emails showing that Sale initially offered 200k for Solomona. They then withdrew the offer claiming that their legal advisors confirmed Solomona would be free to play RU if he walked away from his contract, and offered Castleford 50k for a "quick and quiet deal".
They're in deep now. Diamond has also claimed that Solomona 'retired' from rugby league, then changed his mine and said that Cas 'fired' him. Oh dear me.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Brenio, Code13, Dally, Fully, Google [Bot], hxgiant, invmatt, Mark_W, nottinghamtiger, Oxford Exile, Salford red all over, Simeon Stylites, Smew, The Ghost of '99, vastman, wiganermike, Wigg'n, wrencat1873, Ziggy Stardust and 208 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|