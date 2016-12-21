WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 12:07 pm
tigersteve
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back



They will of said he is world class in league (evidenced by his appearance for Samoa) and that his skills are very much transferable to RU.


Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 7:58 pm
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member




Beverley red wrote:
Surely Solomona will have been in the UK on a work permit? that won't be valid for Union as he can not meet any criteria for a permit as he has no relevant experience in that sport, just deport him.


That has been mentioned by Danny Lockwood in League Express. His work permit is for RL - he is in effect an illegal alien !


Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 8:26 pm
mrpurfect
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back



first they said he had retired then resigned now fired, rather than keep quiet they keep changing their story as they realise their legal position is weakening?
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:53 pm
Random
Stevo's Armpit




Power shift long has gone towards Union (once unpaid when time in league began) now the biggest payer & calling the shots in rugby. League will be the poor relation unless more money comes into RL at all levels. NRL is the only hope, can they ask a few up & coming Union talents to retire & take up Rugby League??

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:26 am
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member




There are a fair few NRL players with RU backgrounds as juniors. I'd say RU here has pull way beyond money due to the chances of playing for the Wallabies being pretty high if you area a regular in one of the Super 15 teams.

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:12 am
kobashi
Cheeky half-back



Think the last big union player linked to the NRL was Quade Cooper. He was asking for big money from paramatta. Then the eels saw him play in the world cup.

Quade Cooper value dropped massively and paramatta dropped interest.

NRL teams can attract Australian Union players but I don't think there is much interest to be honest. They are not gonna take a risk on someone hoping he can become a very good league player.

Re: Denny Solomona speculation & implications

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:53 am
Huddersfield1895
Free-scoring winger



Tigerade wrote:
That has been mentioned by Danny Lockwood in League Express. His work permit is for RL - he is in effect an illegal alien !

He should be deported
Tigerade wrote:
Beverley red wrote:
Surely Solomona will have been in the UK on a work permit? that won't be valid for Union as he can not meet any criteria for a permit as he has no relevant experience in that sport, just deport him.

I like it
mrpurfect wrote:
first they said he had retired then resigned now fired, rather than keep quiet they keep changing their story as they realise their legal position is weakening?

They certainly do.
