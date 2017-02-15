WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:52 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8007
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Its interesting that in a game where we only scored one try and our last tackle options sucked, that the senior halfback on the field hasn't received anywhere near as much stick as Sutcliffe. Surely if Sutcliffe was struggling it should be up to Burrow to step up and take over?

I'm not defending Sutcliffe BTW. He was poor.

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:34 am
leedsnsouths
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1033
rugbyleague88 wrote:
Both Leeds half backs were abysmal. They didn't have an ounce of creativity within them.


The whole spine lacks creativity, Parcell seems to be mainly a runner and Golding was good in defence but anonymous in attack, we probably would have scored more had Suttcliffe played there as he offers an extra pivot in attack.

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 5:03 am
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19664
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
but would probably have conceded 3 more due to his defence

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:01 am
Les Norton
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1581
Location: Dirranbandi
leedsnsouths wrote:
The whole spine lacks creativity, Parcell seems to be mainly a runner and Golding was good in defence but anonymous in attack, we probably would have scored more had Suttcliffe played there as he offers an extra pivot in attack.


Parcell looked as creative as you can be from dummy half. Our problem, yet again, we're completely reliant on McGuire being fit, and in form.

We also need a full back who can act as a pivot, so I agree re Sutcliffe

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 5:51 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19664
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
so drop last weeks man of the match and play an uncreative player in Sutcliffe who's, who looks out of form and who has never looked anything but average at full back?

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 8:10 pm
Emagdnim13
Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 598
Like many I expected Sutty to spend the pre season improving his positioning and goal line defence and be our first choice full back.
I wasn't surprised when Golding turned out at #1 and always thought he looks abit shaky, but after his performance at Saints he has earned the FB position. It's his to lose now, Though with this coach who knows.

As for early comments about Sutty getting more grief than the more senior Burrow I think that's because people don't see him as a HB anymore. He's been a back up hooker (sadly) for so long.

He can still find a gap and occasionally gets through one but the speed to really exploit his size and agility just isn't there anymore.
We have four half backs on the team sheet. Two are basically runners with average passing game, ones a patched up runner with a short kicking game of sorts and the last is a very slow organizing HB shipped out to Bradford.

ATM I think our best pairing is Mags and Lilley but the coach seems to have no faith in Lilley and a need to get Burrow in every game.
