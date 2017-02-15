Like many I expected Sutty to spend the pre season improving his positioning and goal line defence and be our first choice full back.

I wasn't surprised when Golding turned out at #1 and always thought he looks abit shaky, but after his performance at Saints he has earned the FB position. It's his to lose now, Though with this coach who knows.



As for early comments about Sutty getting more grief than the more senior Burrow I think that's because people don't see him as a HB anymore. He's been a back up hooker (sadly) for so long.



He can still find a gap and occasionally gets through one but the speed to really exploit his size and agility just isn't there anymore.

We have four half backs on the team sheet. Two are basically runners with average passing game, ones a patched up runner with a short kicking game of sorts and the last is a very slow organizing HB shipped out to Bradford.



ATM I think our best pairing is Mags and Lilley but the coach seems to have no faith in Lilley and a need to get Burrow in every game.