Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: I certainly agree that performances like that against less defensively disciplined opposition will probably lead to more wins than losses and Saints deserve some credit for that, but in general we offered very little in the final twenty, there was the little drop off play to a half, trying to barge over one or two out from the ruck, and in general little imagination. That, (apart from coaching) falls to the halves. Like I said Sutty also got caught ball in hand a fair few times on the 5th when we should have been looking to kick and turn the screw.



It was poor, and maybe the inability to finish the set properly cost us the game, but the responsibility for that doesn't/shouldn't lie solely with Sutty.

i think there is a strong argument that we decided to run it on the last as a tactic to limit the amount of 7tackle sets given away. I would however agree that our last tackle options arent our strongest part of the game and werent last week.I also dont think we werent creative, i think we were far more creative than Saints, we had Watkins getting through a couple of times, Sutty backing up, the disallowed try, the play that went from the middle to the right wing, all the way back across the left, all the way back across to the right and must have been about 20 passes and included a lovely flat pass from Sutcliffe to Watkins, then a massive booming pass again from Sutcliffe, Parcell got a few half-breaks,