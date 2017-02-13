SmokeyTA wrote: Does it? Im not sure it does. Outside Fages tackle count i thought Sutcliffe was the best half on the pitch. As i said, Saints were incredibly disciplined defensively and the game was very very tight. Same game, another day, we win. Most games, we play like that, we win. If leigh defend like they did against Cas and we play how we did, we win comfortably.

I certainly agree that performances like that against less defensively disciplined opposition will probably lead to more wins than losses and Saints deserve some credit for that, but in general we offered very little in the final twenty, there was the little drop off play to a half, trying to barge over one or two out from the ruck, and in general little imagination. That, (apart from coaching) falls to the halves. Like I said Sutty also got caught ball in hand a fair few times on the 5th when we should have been looking to kick and turn the screw.It was poor, and maybe the inability to finish the set properly cost us the game, but the responsibility for that doesn't/shouldn't lie solely with Sutty.