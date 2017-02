SmokeyTA wrote: But for Ward's pass straying forward and Makinson's outstanding cover defence, Sutcliffe would have had two great tries. In an incredibly tight game, against very very disciplined defence, Im not sure what people expect from him.

It is a game of fine margins. There was also a good read from Fages to intercept a pass from Sutty that looked like it'd give Ward a walk in.The problem with his performance is that all that adds up to a bad one, he didn't manage the game, and was caught several times on the last in good ball. The same can however, can be said of Burrow. As a whole the halfback combo didn't work, and its unfair to lay all that on sutty.