ThePrinter wrote:
This is it pretty much.
McDermott doesn't criticise individuals in public to throw them under the spotlight. Never been his style to do that so not surprised he hasn't done it on this occasion. Basically just another one of those occasions where people want to get upset by something he said without actually thinking about it.
McDermott doesn't criticise individuals in public to throw them under the spotlight. Never been his style to do that so not surprised he hasn't done it on this occasion. Basically just another one of those occasions where people want to get upset by something he said without actually thinking about it.
Assuming your theory is correct and VERY GOOD is simply McDermott code for not criticising the performance of individuals, then I shudder to think what GOOD might represent.
Perhaps GOOD may be indicative of his honest opinion of Leeds kicking game?