What worries me about Sutcliffe is he seems to be going backwards. When he made his debut no matter what position he played he made a positive contribution to the team. I remember being furious after the semi final against Wigan in 2013 because I was certain that if McDermott played Sutcliffe from the beginning instead of McGuire or JJB (Who were on one leg between them) we would have won. He had a fairly quiet 2014 but that could easily be put down to second season syndrome and playing in a Leeds team that were uninspiring in attack before playing out of his skin at points in 2015 before suffering that season ending injury.



Since then he has looked worse than when he started. Last season was understandable as apparently he was rushed back from his injury and was expected to be the main director when that is not his natural strength and he is still learning the trade but he seems to be continuing this in 2017. I really do hope that he can shake off whatever is holding him back (Could a new coach be what he needs?) as RL is crying out for more quality British halves and he has massive potential but he is going to have to turn it around soon before the fans turn on him.



As for the game itself Leeds picked up where they left off in 2016. Defensively solid but lacking any serious idea in attack and relying on bits of magic to score.