Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: He's actually only played around 10 more games than George Williams and about 50 less than Sneyd who is 4 years older. I'd class players as youngsters until at least 24/25 because it's not just about experience, but maturity and ability to deal with criticism.

As I said, more games than Williams, and around the same games by the end of this season as Sneyd as now. Would you consider Sneyd a youngster right now? No you wouldn't simply because of his birth certificate, which to be honest is irrelevent. All of these players have been playing for years through junior rugby and beyond. The number of games at top level determines their experience, not their birth certificate. Even then somebody over 20 I would not consider a youngster in the slightest, they are beyond the age of playing any other age group, and only open age is open to them.But the time you have played 50 games, never mind around a hundred, you should have enough about you to handle all scenarios.I am in agreement with others that there is a player in Sutcliffe, just not a pivot. Centre definitely, second row probably.