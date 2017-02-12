WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:11 am
William Eve
ThePrinter wrote:
This is it pretty much.

McDermott doesn't criticise individuals in public to throw them under the spotlight. Never been his style to do that so not surprised he hasn't done it on this occasion. Basically just another one of those occasions where people want to get upset by something he said without actually thinking about it.

Assuming your theory is correct and VERY GOOD is simply McDermott code for not criticising the performance of individuals, then I shudder to think what GOOD might represent.

Perhaps GOOD may be indicative of his honest opinion of Leeds kicking game?

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:25 am
Gotcha
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
He's actually only played around 10 more games than George Williams and about 50 less than Sneyd who is 4 years older. I'd class players as youngsters until at least 24/25 because it's not just about experience, but maturity and ability to deal with criticism.


As I said, more games than Williams, and around the same games by the end of this season as Sneyd as now. Would you consider Sneyd a youngster right now? No you wouldn't simply because of his birth certificate, which to be honest is irrelevent. All of these players have been playing for years through junior rugby and beyond. The number of games at top level determines their experience, not their birth certificate. Even then somebody over 20 I would not consider a youngster in the slightest, they are beyond the age of playing any other age group, and only open age is open to them.

But the time you have played 50 games, never mind around a hundred, you should have enough about you to handle all scenarios.

I am in agreement with others that there is a player in Sutcliffe, just not a pivot. Centre definitely, second row probably.
Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:49 pm
William Eve
tigertot wrote:
Sinners are welcomed. Even "leftist" sinners.

Come on the S ! :wink:

I've rarely made a right turn in my life.

Well, apart from voting for New Labour in 1997 which I regretted within a week.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 2:51 pm
Thought Sutcliffe ran hard and tackled well, supported well, and made a couple of half breaks. Considering this was a game no half-back broke open, its strange to see Sutcliffe thrown under the bus for it.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 2:56 pm
Juan Cornetto
ThePrinter wrote:
This is it pretty much.

McDermott doesn't criticise individuals in public to throw them under the spotlight. Never been his style to do that so not surprised he hasn't done it on this occasion. Basically just another one of those occasions where people want to get upset by something he said without actually thinking about it.


That's true. Last season he was defending Hardaker when he was equally bad.
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  