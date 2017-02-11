|
tad rhino wrote:
nobodys upset, just think its a pretty strange thing to say.
how many times have you defended him for things he hasn't meant to say????
not sure who's the biggest idiot
Didn't say he hasn't meant to say it, said he just not going to slate his players in public because he never really does.
That you can't understand that means you might want to look in the mirror for your final line.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:49 pm
Guys, stick to making your points and keep the schoolyard name calling to a minimum please.
It'll only escalate and I'll have to start deleting crap again.
TIA.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:56 pm
Clearwing wrote:
:lol: You must have mis-heard, surely?
No, he just purposely misquoted. Happens a lot on here.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:58 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Guys, stick to making your points and keep the schoolyard name calling to a minimum please.
It'll only escalate and I'll have to start deleting crap again.
TIA.
Keep on eye on Tad, he's been throwing the insults around quite a lot recently.
Jennifer Anniston and/or Halle Berry must've dumped him, poor lad.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:53 am
tad rhino wrote:
they don't need to play him at all. the best half back we have is on loan at Bradford.
sutty ran hard and tackled well, made some good half breaks. bulk him up a bit and you have a cracking second row/loose forward.
but a half back? never
If this is true, then it's not that unusual. Remember Gaskill and Lomax were touted as England's future saviours at 6 & 7. Now both doing alright at full back. Maybe Sutty can do a job for us (but not as a 1 or 6).
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:48 am
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Not really bizzare, while Sutty was let's be honest pretty bad, I wouldn't expect a coach to throw a young player under the bus after a very narrow loss. Especially one who has shown he is capable of better and who we might see a lot of if Danny's injury problems continue.
Could fully understand that if he was specific about an individual player, and he was talking about a youngster. He wasn't though. He was talking about the half backs in relation to criticism. And Sutcliffe is as near to a veteran now as he is going to be. I mean how many games does he have to play before people stop with the youngster tag? He's played more games than George Williams. Another season and he will be around the same games as Marc Sneyd currently as.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:29 am
Gotcha wrote:
Could fully understand that if he was specific about an individual player, and he was talking about a youngster. He wasn't though. He was talking about the half backs in relation to criticism. And Sutcliffe is as near to a veteran now as he is going to be. I mean how many games does he have to play before people stop with the youngster tag? He's played more games than George Williams. Another season and he will be around the same games as Marc Sneyd currently as.
He's actually only played around 10 more games than George Williams and about 50 less than Sneyd who is 4 years older. I'd class players as youngsters until at least 24/25 because it's not just about experience, but maturity and ability to deal with criticism.
Perhaps he referred to the half backs as a pairing as the need to protect them from critics, at least externally is as important whether your the 22 year old Sutty or 35 year old Burrow?
Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:46 am
I do like Sutcliffe as a player and think a lot of the stuff posted on here is harsh. None of our key area players were particularly creative - burrow, cuthbertson, hooker and fullback. Long term would see Sutcliffe as a good back rower.
I think he could do short term a decent job at centre and I would prefer Joel Moon given a run at stand off. He's decent with ball in hand and an illusive runner who can kick well close to the line. Great defender also. Lilley's lack of pace and suspect defense rules him out as a long term answer.
Fundamentally we do seem to be short on attacking structure/ideas which has been evident for years. This I believe to be a coaching issue whether by choice or failure in the abilities of our coaching staff.
Unfortunately mags for me is done. Fantastic player and great clubman but he is physically shot.
The stand off issue needs sorting this year before our next round of retirements kicks in.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:52 am
loiner81 wrote:
Keep on eye on Tad, he's been throwing the insults around quite a lot recently.
Jennifer Anniston and/or Halle Berry must've dumped him, poor lad.
only two idiots on this forum
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:53 am
