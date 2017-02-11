I do like Sutcliffe as a player and think a lot of the stuff posted on here is harsh. None of our key area players were particularly creative - burrow, cuthbertson, hooker and fullback. Long term would see Sutcliffe as a good back rower.



I think he could do short term a decent job at centre and I would prefer Joel Moon given a run at stand off. He's decent with ball in hand and an illusive runner who can kick well close to the line. Great defender also. Lilley's lack of pace and suspect defense rules him out as a long term answer.



Fundamentally we do seem to be short on attacking structure/ideas which has been evident for years. This I believe to be a coaching issue whether by choice or failure in the abilities of our coaching staff.



Unfortunately mags for me is done. Fantastic player and great clubman but he is physically shot.



The stand off issue needs sorting this year before our next round of retirements kicks in.