WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:45 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9390
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
tad rhino wrote:
nobodys upset, just think its a pretty strange thing to say.
how many times have you defended him for things he hasn't meant to say????

not sure who's the biggest idiot


Didn't say he hasn't meant to say it, said he just not going to slate his players in public because he never really does.

That you can't understand that means you might want to look in the mirror for your final line.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:49 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7741
Location: SWMC Coach
Guys, stick to making your points and keep the schoolyard name calling to a minimum please.

It'll only escalate and I'll have to start deleting crap again.

TIA.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:56 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2998
Clearwing wrote:
:lol: You must have mis-heard, surely?


No, he just purposely misquoted. Happens a lot on here.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:58 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2998
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
Guys, stick to making your points and keep the schoolyard name calling to a minimum please.

It'll only escalate and I'll have to start deleting crap again.

TIA.


Keep on eye on Tad, he's been throwing the insults around quite a lot recently.
Jennifer Anniston and/or Halle Berry must've dumped him, poor lad.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:53 am
chunkyhugo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 483
Location: East Leeds
tad rhino wrote:
they don't need to play him at all. the best half back we have is on loan at Bradford.

sutty ran hard and tackled well, made some good half breaks. bulk him up a bit and you have a cracking second row/loose forward.
but a half back? never

If this is true, then it's not that unusual. Remember Gaskill and Lomax were touted as England's future saviours at 6 & 7. Now both doing alright at full back. Maybe Sutty can do a job for us (but not as a 1 or 6).
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:48 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14687
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Not really bizzare, while Sutty was let's be honest pretty bad, I wouldn't expect a coach to throw a young player under the bus after a very narrow loss. Especially one who has shown he is capable of better and who we might see a lot of if Danny's injury problems continue.



Could fully understand that if he was specific about an individual player, and he was talking about a youngster. He wasn't though. He was talking about the half backs in relation to criticism. And Sutcliffe is as near to a veteran now as he is going to be. I mean how many games does he have to play before people stop with the youngster tag? He's played more games than George Williams. Another season and he will be around the same games as Marc Sneyd currently as.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:29 am
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 905
Gotcha wrote:
Could fully understand that if he was specific about an individual player, and he was talking about a youngster. He wasn't though. He was talking about the half backs in relation to criticism. And Sutcliffe is as near to a veteran now as he is going to be. I mean how many games does he have to play before people stop with the youngster tag? He's played more games than George Williams. Another season and he will be around the same games as Marc Sneyd currently as.


He's actually only played around 10 more games than George Williams and about 50 less than Sneyd who is 4 years older. I'd class players as youngsters until at least 24/25 because it's not just about experience, but maturity and ability to deal with criticism.

Perhaps he referred to the half backs as a pairing as the need to protect them from critics, at least externally is as important whether your the 22 year old Sutty or 35 year old Burrow?

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:46 am
ernest shackleton User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Oct 08, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 26
Location: Elephant Island
I do like Sutcliffe as a player and think a lot of the stuff posted on here is harsh. None of our key area players were particularly creative - burrow, cuthbertson, hooker and fullback. Long term would see Sutcliffe as a good back rower.

I think he could do short term a decent job at centre and I would prefer Joel Moon given a run at stand off. He's decent with ball in hand and an illusive runner who can kick well close to the line. Great defender also. Lilley's lack of pace and suspect defense rules him out as a long term answer.

Fundamentally we do seem to be short on attacking structure/ideas which has been evident for years. This I believe to be a coaching issue whether by choice or failure in the abilities of our coaching staff.

Unfortunately mags for me is done. Fantastic player and great clubman but he is physically shot.

The stand off issue needs sorting this year before our next round of retirements kicks in.
“We are but visitors on this planet. We are here for ninety or one hundred years at the very most. During that period, we must try to do something good, something useful with our lives. If you contibute to other people's happiness, you will find the true goal, the true meaning of life.”
― Dalai Lama XIV

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:52 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19654
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
loiner81 wrote:
Keep on eye on Tad, he's been throwing the insults around quite a lot recently.
Jennifer Anniston and/or Halle Berry must've dumped him, poor lad.



:CRAZY: :CRAZY: only two idiots on this forum

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:53 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14813
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
William Eve wrote:
I'd much rather watch Cas than those two.


Sinners are welcomed. Even "leftist" sinners.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, leedsbarmyarmy, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Norman Stanley Fletcher, son of headingley, tad rhino, tigertot, WF Rhino, x teacher and 211 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,7221,76775,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  