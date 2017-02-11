Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: Not really bizzare, while Sutty was let's be honest pretty bad, I wouldn't expect a coach to throw a young player under the bus after a very narrow loss. Especially one who has shown he is capable of better and who we might see a lot of if Danny's injury problems continue.

Could fully understand that if he was specific about an individual player, and he was talking about a youngster. He wasn't though. He said the half backs. And Sutcliffe is as near to a veteran now as he is going to be. I mean how many games does he have to play before people stop with the youngster tag? He's played more games than George Williams. Another season and he will be around the same games as Marc Sneyd currently as.