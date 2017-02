tad rhino wrote: they don't need to play him at all. the best half back we have is on loan at Bradford.



sutty ran hard and tackled well, made some good half breaks. bulk him up a bit and you have a cracking second row/loose forward.

but a half back? never

That is the thing.he is a good rugby player but not a general or play maker and he makes some real bad decisions. Although, like you say, he did some good things in general he was the main reason we didn't post the points we should have in the first half hour that would have seen us out of sight and its hard to look past that given his role in the team right now.