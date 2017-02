Gotcha wrote: You missed the bit of his interview where he also said he thought our kicking game was very good. That would be double Jesus wept. The man is a total fruit cake.

He said it was good. Which it was. It got us out of a hole a couple of times when we were stuck near our own line and more often than not our kicks found the ground and gave us decent metres downfield.He also praised Saints better kicking and said the main difference between the 2 teams was the kicking.