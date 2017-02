chapylad wrote: Leeds should have pushed the boat out to sign Gale when they had a chance.

And McShane isn't too bad either.

Yes it might have only been Leigh but Gale showed what a half decent half back can do and a pack that can run the ball in, tackle and offload.

Let's see what we can do against Leigh next week.

If Saints had jumped out of the line in ones and twos like Leigh did last night, Leeds would have won more than comfortably.I thought Cas did well but they didnt overly impress me simply because they never needed to hit top gear. It looked very much like an SL side v a Championship side.