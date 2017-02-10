WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:02 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member

Luke Leaner wrote:
I agree that the highlight was Golding

There were several highlights.

1. Free coach travel to the game.
2. Free pair of socks.
3. Free booklet with list of SL fixtures.
4. Coupon for a free 300g tin of Batchelors Mushy Peas.
5. Missing Saints score because I was still queuing to purchase a drink.

Leeds therefore won 4-0 on my watch :thumb:

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:57 pm
Silver RLFANS Member

In all this has anybody considered that Saints defence was very good?
Or was it all Bentham's fault not enforcing a strict 10 metres?
Just speculating you understand, I've no other agenda.
:wink:
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:25 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member

Old Feller wrote:
In all this has anybody considered that Saints defence was very good?
Or was it all Bentham's fault not enforcing a strict 10 metres?
Just speculating you understand, I've no other agenda.
:wink:


It was decent mate but it was never stretched beyond a solo run or us trying to barge through. Training ground stuff really.we looked more likely from beyond half way which says it all.ah well, first game and all that lets see if they can sort it for next week.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:37 pm
Cheeky half-back

Lots of effort and commitment, defensive grit but very little craft, guile , skill and virtually zero entertainment or excitement.

This plan , if you can call it that of playing flat to the line with loads of one man drives and then hoping some off the cuff play comes to fruition looked toothless. Stop Cuthbertson off loading and watch Watkins and Moon - job done.

A one paced pack, except the hooker and woeful kicking game, this team is going nowhere versus the top 4/5 and will struggle to score many against anyone.

Sutcliffe does not look like a stand off to me, however with little go forward and no players in movement, dummy runners or planned moves, Wally Lewis would have looked no great shakes.

The lack of last tackle organisation means one of two things to me, coach has not sorted from last year or Sutcliffe, burrow not executing. Almost certainly coach's fault.

Looks like being a slog to me.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:51 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member

Watching Saints V Leeds last night was a very hard slog.

I'd much rather watch Cas than those two.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:52 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member

put luke gale in a leeds shirt last night and leeds win

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:05 pm
Cheeky half-back

William Eve wrote:
Watching Saints V Leeds last night was a very hard slog.

I'd much rather watch Cas than those two.


Watched some great Leeds v saints games over the years, can't recall anything as drab as last night. Compounded with being stuck in the car park and m62 being closed on way home, it was a real triumph.
