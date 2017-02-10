Lots of effort and commitment, defensive grit but very little craft, guile , skill and virtually zero entertainment or excitement.



This plan , if you can call it that of playing flat to the line with loads of one man drives and then hoping some off the cuff play comes to fruition looked toothless. Stop Cuthbertson off loading and watch Watkins and Moon - job done.



A one paced pack, except the hooker and woeful kicking game, this team is going nowhere versus the top 4/5 and will struggle to score many against anyone.



Sutcliffe does not look like a stand off to me, however with little go forward and no players in movement, dummy runners or planned moves, Wally Lewis would have looked no great shakes.



The lack of last tackle organisation means one of two things to me, coach has not sorted from last year or Sutcliffe, burrow not executing. Almost certainly coach's fault.



Looks like being a slog to me.