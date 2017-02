Old Feller wrote:

Or was it all Bentham's fault not enforcing a strict 10 metres?

Just speculating you understand, I've no other agenda.

In all this has anybody considered that Saints defence was very good?Or was it all Bentham's fault not enforcing a strict 10 metres?Just speculating you understand, I've no other agenda.

It was decent mate but it was never stretched beyond a solo run or us trying to barge through. Training ground stuff really.we looked more likely from beyond half way which says it all.ah well, first game and all that lets see if they can sort it for next week.