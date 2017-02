Luke Leaner wrote: I agree that the highlight was Golding

There were several highlights.1. Free coach travel to the game.2. Free pair of socks.3. Free booklet with list of SL fixtures.4. Coupon for a free 300g tin of Batchelors Mushy Peas.5. Missing Saints score because I was still queuing to purchase a drink.Leeds therefore won 4-0 on my watch