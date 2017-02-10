|
|
rollin thunder wrote:
I've heard of about 3 players in my adult life that were hailed as the best of their age group or even best junior prospect ever. the first was marcus Vassilakopolous, the second kevin Sinfield, the third Liam Sutcliffe. i have been a fan of sutcliffe but he is going down the road of vassilakopolous not Sinfield.
You don't remember Gareth Stephens or Richard Gunn?
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:12 pm
|
|
rollin thunder wrote:
I've heard of about 3 players in my adult life that were hailed as the best of their age group or even best junior prospect ever. the first was marcus Vassilakopolous, the second kevin Sinfield, the third Liam Sutcliffe. i have been a fan of sutcliffe but he is going down the road of vassilakopolous not Sinfield.
Liam Sutcliffe was never anything close to best in his age group. In fact at Junior and scholarship, I bet he wouldn't have been close to top 50.
He has got better with age, and I suspect that is what appeals to the club, in that he puts the work in to improve, and has the right attitude.
I will give you Vass and Sinfield though. And you missed off Walker and Ward.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:21 pm
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
Liam Sutcliffe was never anything close to best in his age group. In fact at Junior and scholarship, I bet he wouldn't have been close to top 50.
He has got better with age, and I suspect that is what appeals to the club, in that he puts the work in to improve, and has the right attitude.
I will give you Vass and Sinfield though. And you missed off Walker and Ward.
He got in the England Academy 24 for 2013 - not sure what that says?
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:25 pm
|
|
FWIW I doubt the coach made the decision go send Liley to Bradford.
It's our chief executive that seems to think they are a club worth saving.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:28 pm
|
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
He got in the England Academy 24 for 2013 - not sure what that says?
It means he got better with age (well to some),as said. At Junior and scholarship he didn't have any hype.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:48 pm
|
|
LeedsDave wrote:
FWIW I doubt the coach made the decision go send Liley to Bradford.
It's our chief executive that seems to think they are a club worth saving.
Probably the case.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:26 pm
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
Liam Sutcliffe was never anything close to best in his age group. In fact at Junior and scholarship, I bet he wouldn't have been close to top 50.
He has got better with age, and I suspect that is what appeals to the club, in that he puts the work in to improve, and has the right attitude.
I will give you Vass and Sinfield though. And you missed off Walker and Ward.
i could throw in Jamie field and to some extent nick Fozzard, but i was thinking more pivotal type players. Gareth Stephens yes, and Francis Maloney plus Gavin Brown were all highly rated as well.
but vass and sinfield both were meant to be a cut above, the first time i heard of sutcliffe was an interview with mcdermott who was saying they were struggling to hold him back he was that good. and a debut was coming in next few weeks and i'd not heard that since just before sinfield made is debut.
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:23 pm
|
|
I agree that the highlight was Golding and the lowlight(s) were the half backs, but it's only the first game of the season so no need to get our knickers in a twist just yet..
I wonder though, had McGuire been fit would Sutcliffe have even played? If so, where?
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:29 pm
|
|
I think we have a real problem in that none of our spine is particularly creative, Burrow Sutcliffe Golding and Parcell all seem to be primarily running threats.
Even though Golding was very good in defence yesterday, we might need to move Sutcliffe to fullback, as he showed last year that he can create when given the extra space.
|
