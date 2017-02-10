WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:52 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3679
rollin thunder wrote:
I've heard of about 3 players in my adult life that were hailed as the best of their age group or even best junior prospect ever. the first was marcus Vassilakopolous, the second kevin Sinfield, the third Liam Sutcliffe. i have been a fan of sutcliffe but he is going down the road of vassilakopolous not Sinfield.


You don't remember Gareth Stephens or Richard Gunn?

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:12 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14683
rollin thunder wrote:
I've heard of about 3 players in my adult life that were hailed as the best of their age group or even best junior prospect ever. the first was marcus Vassilakopolous, the second kevin Sinfield, the third Liam Sutcliffe. i have been a fan of sutcliffe but he is going down the road of vassilakopolous not Sinfield.


Liam Sutcliffe was never anything close to best in his age group. In fact at Junior and scholarship, I bet he wouldn't have been close to top 50.

He has got better with age, and I suspect that is what appeals to the club, in that he puts the work in to improve, and has the right attitude.

I will give you Vass and Sinfield though. And you missed off Walker and Ward.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:21 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14971
Location: On the road
Gotcha wrote:
Liam Sutcliffe was never anything close to best in his age group. In fact at Junior and scholarship, I bet he wouldn't have been close to top 50.

He has got better with age, and I suspect that is what appeals to the club, in that he puts the work in to improve, and has the right attitude.

I will give you Vass and Sinfield though. And you missed off Walker and Ward.


He got in the England Academy 24 for 2013 - not sure what that says?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:25 pm
LeedsDave User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2386
Location: Headingley
FWIW I doubt the coach made the decision go send Liley to Bradford.

It's our chief executive that seems to think they are a club worth saving.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:28 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14683
Sal Paradise wrote:
He got in the England Academy 24 for 2013 - not sure what that says?


It means he got better with age (well to some),as said. At Junior and scholarship he didn't have any hype.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:48 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4820
Location: Hill Valley
LeedsDave wrote:
FWIW I doubt the coach made the decision go send Liley to Bradford.

It's our chief executive that seems to think they are a club worth saving.


Probably the case.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 3:26 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1330
Gotcha wrote:
Liam Sutcliffe was never anything close to best in his age group. In fact at Junior and scholarship, I bet he wouldn't have been close to top 50.

He has got better with age, and I suspect that is what appeals to the club, in that he puts the work in to improve, and has the right attitude.

I will give you Vass and Sinfield though. And you missed off Walker and Ward.


i could throw in Jamie field and to some extent nick Fozzard, but i was thinking more pivotal type players. Gareth Stephens yes, and Francis Maloney plus Gavin Brown were all highly rated as well.

but vass and sinfield both were meant to be a cut above, the first time i heard of sutcliffe was an interview with mcdermott who was saying they were struggling to hold him back he was that good. and a debut was coming in next few weeks and i'd not heard that since just before sinfield made is debut.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:23 pm
Luke Leaner User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 138
I agree that the highlight was Golding and the lowlight(s) were the half backs, but it's only the first game of the season so no need to get our knickers in a twist just yet..

I wonder though, had McGuire been fit would Sutcliffe have even played? If so, where?

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:29 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1031
I think we have a real problem in that none of our spine is particularly creative, Burrow Sutcliffe Golding and Parcell all seem to be primarily running threats.

Even though Golding was very good in defence yesterday, we might need to move Sutcliffe to fullback, as he showed last year that he can create when given the extra space.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Chetnik, craigizzard, dave1612, ennjay, Fallon, FarsleySteve, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, Grimmy, leedsnsouths, McFc, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Seth, son of headingley, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT and 271 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,8551,68675,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGH
TV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  