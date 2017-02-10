Gotcha wrote: Liam Sutcliffe was never anything close to best in his age group. In fact at Junior and scholarship, I bet he wouldn't have been close to top 50.



He has got better with age, and I suspect that is what appeals to the club, in that he puts the work in to improve, and has the right attitude.



I will give you Vass and Sinfield though. And you missed off Walker and Ward.

i could throw in Jamie field and to some extent nick Fozzard, but i was thinking more pivotal type players. Gareth Stephens yes, and Francis Maloney plus Gavin Brown were all highly rated as well.but vass and sinfield both were meant to be a cut above, the first time i heard of sutcliffe was an interview with mcdermott who was saying they were struggling to hold him back he was that good. and a debut was coming in next few weeks and i'd not heard that since just before sinfield made is debut.