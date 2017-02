rollin thunder wrote: I've heard of about 3 players in my adult life that were hailed as the best of their age group or even best junior prospect ever. the first was marcus Vassilakopolous, the second kevin Sinfield, the third Liam Sutcliffe. i have been a fan of sutcliffe but he is going down the road of vassilakopolous not Sinfield.

Liam Sutcliffe was never anything close to best in his age group. In fact at Junior and scholarship, I bet he wouldn't have been close to top 50.He has got better with age, and I suspect that is what appeals to the club, in that he puts the work in to improve, and has the right attitude.I will give you Vass and Sinfield though. And you missed off Walker and Ward.