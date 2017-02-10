|
Ferdy
Sal Paradise wrote:
An Interesting game - bloody cold mind you.
My thoughts:
The lack of attacking structure/plays of 2016 were evident once again as was the inability to get the ball to the most incisive attacking player we have in Watkins.
Golding was very good in defence but offered very little in attack hopefully this will come as his confidence builds.
The half backs were a shambles - Sutcliffe just looks out of depth at this point and Burrow looks like player nearing the end of an illustrious career.
On the forwards what do Ablett and JJB now offer in attack - every time they got the ball they killed the play, it will be interesting to see who makes way for Ferres?
On the props Garbutt was excellent but Cuthbertson looks more like the 2016 version than the 2015 version and Singleton looks too lightweight at this level.
On a positive Parcell looked lively and Ward was solid
On a negative the substitutions were simply bizarre once again.
Saints were poor and should have been soundly beaten - very similar to the opening game of last season dominated for long periods of the game but couldn't score enough points. Unless Leeds find a way to increase their scoring this could be another very tough season.
I would agree with most of this although on ablett I would say he looked a lot better than the 2016 version and cuthbertson although not of the 2015 vintage showed more than last season.
I know a lot seem to think liley won't make it at leeds but for me It's sutcliffe who looks lost at this level
If your not cheating, your not trying. Barrie Mcdermott
Fri Feb 10, 2017 10:41 am
Gotcha wrote:
That's not true though. Sutcliffe was never a top player as a kid, and he never stood out in the academy either. It is something from that the coaches have seen to work with, and the hype came from the first team appearances. For me I never understood what they saw in him. A game lad with good hands, but it ends there.
Maybe because of different neck of the woods but heard plenty of him before he made a first team debut for Leeds....surprised he hasn't walked on water.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:16 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
See Mcguire getting mentioned again what exactly did he "change" last year when he returned?
Not a lot because he never returned properly fit and broke down again. If we can get a fit version of McGuire he's offers us much much more than Sutcliffe.
Wasn't the rumour the other day that he would be fit to play? I suppose at the moment at least McDermott stuck to his plan to not risk players who aren't ready.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:31 am
McGuire would certainly offer us a lot more in running and moving the ball. However, the biggest weakness we have of game management and kicking, is a major loss for this team from the players we have. For kIcking and game management, in reality Lilley is the best option we have.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:09 pm
From reading the above it seems to me that Lilley, as with others in the past, improves with every game that he doesn't play.
Seriously, the last tackle options are an ongoing, serious concern.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:10 pm
Has the coach given the usual comments after a loss ? Any explanation for the odd bench use or sending away Lilley before Mags is back at least ?
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:49 pm
The Old Leeds would have took 4/5 kickable penalties and closed the game out by boring the other team to death.
Game management still seems to be your weakness currently.
Only the first game of the season though, might not be your ideal start but once the wins start coming in it'll be long forgotten.
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:57 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Maybe because of different neck of the woods but heard plenty of him before he made a first team debut for Leeds....surprised he hasn't walked on water.
I've heard of about 3 players in my adult life that were hailed as the best of their age group or even best junior prospect ever. the first was marcus Vassilakopolous, the second kevin Sinfield, the third Liam Sutcliffe. i have been a fan of sutcliffe but he is going down the road of vassilakopolous not Sinfield.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 1:01 pm
Please watch back and note - it was the coach that decided to play on with the penalty a minute before HT. Burrow looked to be about to signal to go for goal and Mac was shown giving the 'roll on' signal even though we had looked about as threatening as baby at a bar brawl.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
