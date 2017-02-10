Sal Paradise wrote:

An Interesting game - bloody cold mind you.



My thoughts:

The lack of attacking structure/plays of 2016 were evident once again as was the inability to get the ball to the most incisive attacking player we have in Watkins.



Golding was very good in defence but offered very little in attack hopefully this will come as his confidence builds.



The half backs were a shambles - Sutcliffe just looks out of depth at this point and Burrow looks like player nearing the end of an illustrious career.



On the forwards what do Ablett and JJB now offer in attack - every time they got the ball they killed the play, it will be interesting to see who makes way for Ferres?



On the props Garbutt was excellent but Cuthbertson looks more like the 2016 version than the 2015 version and Singleton looks too lightweight at this level.



On a positive Parcell looked lively and Ward was solid



On a negative the substitutions were simply bizarre once again.



Saints were poor and should have been soundly beaten - very similar to the opening game of last season dominated for long periods of the game but couldn't score enough points. Unless Leeds find a way to increase their scoring this could be another very tough season.