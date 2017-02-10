|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
We lost by just 2 points because Saints converted their try and we did not. In the first half we had enough of the ball in good attacking positions to turn pressure into winning scores. You have to admit the main culprit was Sutcliffe who kept squandering chances with poor decisions and finishes as more than not he had the ball for the last plays. IMO he was the worst player last night does not have the skill set to play as an organising half back and he does not have the pace to play as a running half back either. I do not see him as a 13 either as he lacks the physicality and has not shown a good offloading game yet so would just jam up the works when he gets the ball. This does not make him a bad player and I had thought he may make a Centre but he looks to me now more like a utility reserve squad member at best.
Over the years when I was coaching you would see big lads stand out in a team because they were bigger for their age than the rest but often as they grew older they still relied on size and did not develop the subtler skills sufficiently. Sutty maybe one of those because he was regarded as such a good prospect when he was an academy player. He may well just be a slow developer but I have my doubts given the number of chances he has had. These are just my opinions and I hope I am proven to be wrong.
I disagree with you with regard to Burrow last night. I thought he had a good game and always looked a threat. He and Mags are coming to the end of their playing careers but still have the skill set to turn a game something I have yet to see in Sutty. They are the best we have got followed by Lilley at present and until we recruit
We'll agree to disagree re-Burrow his decision making as Captain was poor re-penalties & his last tackle efforts were just as poor wrt his kicking game.
As for looking a threat how many breaks did he make or create?
HB is a partnership & neither were great last night plus the Coach taking Parcell off & leaving us with Moon/Sutty after releasing Lilley on loan is at best bizzarre.
Juan Cornetto wrote:
We lost by just 2 points because Saints converted their try and we did not. In the first half we had enough of the ball in good attacking positions to turn pressure into winning scores. You have to admit the main culprit was Sutcliffe who kept squandering chances with poor decisions and finishes as more than not he had the ball for the last plays. IMO he was the worst player last night does not have the skill set to play as an organising half back and he does not have the pace to play as a running half back either. I do not see him as a 13 either as he lacks the physicality and has not shown a good offloading game yet so would just jam up the works when he gets the ball.
I'm not one for bagging players but I completely agree. Can see him being shipped out to Salford or Widnes before long. Hope McGuire's back soon, we'd have won last night if he played.
Not a great game but I'd have taken a 2 point loss before kick off so no real complaints.
Big positives - Golding & Parcell who could have huge seasons for us.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
From a neutral point of view it's quite enjoyed the game.
St Helens have a nack of not attempting to move away at the play the ball so slow the game down ,
I thought burrows still sees a gap in defence but unfortunately looks to have lost that zip however saints defended his attempts well.
For the first game of the season a reasonable start by both teams.
An Interesting game - bloody cold mind you.
My thoughts:
The lack of attacking structure/plays of 2016 were evident once again as was the inability to get the ball to the most incisive attacking player we have in Watkins.
Golding was very good in defence but offered very little in attack hopefully this will come as his confidence builds.
The half backs were a shambles - Sutcliffe just looks out of depth at this point and Burrow looks like player nearing the end of an illustrious career.
On the forwards what do Ablett and JJB now offer in attack - every time they got the ball they killed the play, it will be interesting to see who makes way for Ferres?
On the props Garbutt was excellent but Cuthbertson looks more like the 2016 version than the 2015 version and Singleton looks too lightweight at this level.
On a positive Parcell looked lively and Ward was solid
On a negative the substitutions were simply bizarre once again.
Saints were poor and should have been soundly beaten - very similar to the opening game of last season dominated for long periods of the game but couldn't score enough points. Unless Leeds find a way to increase their scoring this could be another very tough season.
loiner81 wrote:
I'm not one for bagging players but I completely agree. Can see him being shipped out to Salford or Widnes before long.
I agree, I've honestly never understood the hype about the lad but this is one of the things that happens with academy lads when people have connections to them or the club they came from.
I recall his debut in 2013, he was still yet to come on after 50 mins and the guy behind me ranted to his mate "Sutcliffe's the best player at the whole club, why isn't McDermott brining him on the idiot".....that was 2013 before he's even played a game and with the likes of Sinfield, Peacock, Hall etc. at the club. Just ridiculous.
Sal Paradise wrote:
On the forwards what do Ablett and JJB now offer in attack - every time they got the ball they killed the play, it will be interesting to see who makes way for Ferres?
To be fair it was Ablett who made our only try. Abysmal last play options and execution , clueless attack in general with all the opportunities we got given in that first half, and it's not the fact we didn't score it's that we didn't look like doing so and it is very worrying moving forward. We still look a threat as always from deep, and that is where most of our best looks at the try line came last night. Other than that there were some positives already highlighted. Lets see how we get on next week, hopefully McGuire is back.
bonnie
Les Norton wrote:
I was really pleased that at long last the refs are going to clamp down on players moving off the mark to play the ball. Warrington in particular will suffer if this is enforced.
I had no complaints when Jimmy was penalised immediately after a Saints player was
Bet Wigan are glad Charnley has gone,every play the ball he always took 2 paces forward.......O sorry most Wigan players move off the mark.
See Mcguire getting mentioned again what exactly did he "change" last year when he returned?
ThePrinter wrote:
I agree, I've honestly never understood the hype about the lad but this is one of the things that happens with academy lads when people have connections to them or the club they came from.
I recall his debut in 2013, he was still yet to come on after 50 mins and the guy behind me ranted to his mate "Sutcliffe's the best player at the whole club, why isn't McDermott brining him on the idiot".....that was 2013 before he's even played a game and with the likes of Sinfield, Peacock, Hall etc. at the club. Just ridiculous.
That's not true though. Sutcliffe was never a top player as a kid, and he never stood out in the academy either. It is something from that the coaches have seen to work with, and the hype came from the first team appearances. For me I never understood what they saw in him. A game lad with good hands, but it ends there.
atomic wrote:
Thought Bentham shared the whistle quite well to be honest.Saints defensively better in the end.Poor attack from both sides,halves never really in the game due to light packs.
have to say if that refereeing sets the standard for this season then no complaints from me, massive improvement on last year, and penalized for moving of the mark fair call. the ruck speed was just about right as well, and the game moved along at a fine pace, despite the low score line. keep up the good work.
