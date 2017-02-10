WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:56 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 532
Juan Cornetto wrote:
We lost by just 2 points because Saints converted their try and we did not. In the first half we had enough of the ball in good attacking positions to turn pressure into winning scores. You have to admit the main culprit was Sutcliffe who kept squandering chances with poor decisions and finishes as more than not he had the ball for the last plays. IMO he was the worst player last night does not have the skill set to play as an organising half back and he does not have the pace to play as a running half back either. I do not see him as a 13 either as he lacks the physicality and has not shown a good offloading game yet so would just jam up the works when he gets the ball. This does not make him a bad player and I had thought he may make a Centre but he looks to me now more like a utility reserve squad member at best.

Over the years when I was coaching you would see big lads stand out in a team because they were bigger for their age than the rest but often as they grew older they still relied on size and did not develop the subtler skills sufficiently. Sutty maybe one of those because he was regarded as such a good prospect when he was an academy player. He may well just be a slow developer but I have my doubts given the number of chances he has had. These are just my opinions and I hope I am proven to be wrong.

I disagree with you with regard to Burrow last night. I thought he had a good game and always looked a threat. He and Mags are coming to the end of their playing careers but still have the skill set to turn a game something I have yet to see in Sutty. They are the best we have got followed by Lilley at present and until we recruit

We'll agree to disagree re-Burrow his decision making as Captain was poor re-penalties & his last tackle efforts were just as poor wrt his kicking game.
As for looking a threat how many breaks did he make or create?
HB is a partnership & neither were great last night plus the Coach taking Parcell off & leaving us with Moon/Sutty after releasing Lilley on loan is at best bizzarre.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:59 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2995
Juan Cornetto wrote:
We lost by just 2 points because Saints converted their try and we did not. In the first half we had enough of the ball in good attacking positions to turn pressure into winning scores. You have to admit the main culprit was Sutcliffe who kept squandering chances with poor decisions and finishes as more than not he had the ball for the last plays. IMO he was the worst player last night does not have the skill set to play as an organising half back and he does not have the pace to play as a running half back either. I do not see him as a 13 either as he lacks the physicality and has not shown a good offloading game yet so would just jam up the works when he gets the ball.


I'm not one for bagging players but I completely agree. Can see him being shipped out to Salford or Widnes before long. Hope McGuire's back soon, we'd have won last night if he played.

Not a great game but I'd have taken a 2 point loss before kick off so no real complaints.
Big positives - Golding & Parcell who could have huge seasons for us.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: RD 1 | St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:00 am
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1172
From a neutral point of view it's quite enjoyed the game.
St Helens have a nack of not attempting to move away at the play the ball so slow the game down ,
I thought burrows still sees a gap in defence but unfortunately looks to have lost that zip however saints defended his attempts well.
For the first game of the season a reasonable start by both teams.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, ATS1, Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Big Steve, Carisma HFC, chapylad, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, craigizzard, critch67, Dogs on Tour, Emagdnim13, Godiswithers, Google [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Les Norton, loiner81, Old Man John, RHINO-MARK, RhinoDav, RhinoLaney, Saintjoel, Sal Paradise, Seth, SydneyRhino, taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino and 427 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,5401,62375,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  