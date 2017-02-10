Juan Cornetto wrote:

We lost by just 2 points because Saints converted their try and we did not. In the first half we had enough of the ball in good attacking positions to turn pressure into winning scores. You have to admit the main culprit was Sutcliffe who kept squandering chances with poor decisions and finishes as more than not he had the ball for the last plays. IMO he was the worst player last night does not have the skill set to play as an organising half back and he does not have the pace to play as a running half back either. I do not see him as a 13 either as he lacks the physicality and has not shown a good offloading game yet so would just jam up the works when he gets the ball. This does not make him a bad player and I had thought he may make a Centre but he looks to me now more like a utility reserve squad member at best.



Over the years when I was coaching you would see big lads stand out in a team because they were bigger for their age than the rest but often as they grew older they still relied on size and did not develop the subtler skills sufficiently. Sutty maybe one of those because he was regarded as such a good prospect when he was an academy player. He may well just be a slow developer but I have my doubts given the number of chances he has had. These are just my opinions and I hope I am proven to be wrong.



I disagree with you with regard to Burrow last night. I thought he had a good game and always looked a threat. He and Mags are coming to the end of their playing careers but still have the skill set to turn a game something I have yet to see in Sutty. They are the best we have got followed by Lilley at present and until we recruit