Only watched on my phone from airport, so not the best view. Thought it was what you would expect first game, close and rusty.



Time will tell if anything has changed, not the first game, but it was poor how much ball we had and how little threat we were. At least some positives can be taken. But negatives, the stupid decision from the coach to over rule his captains thoughts in going for the two before half time. And the completely wasteless time spent on continually picking Sutcliffe at six, who just does not cut it at this level.



But next couple of games will tell us more about this team than last night. Last night for me was better than expected.