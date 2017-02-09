RHINO-MARK

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm

Posts: 531



Juan Cornetto wrote: It is not harsh to be critical of Sutcliffe's woeful performance. I know you are a fan of his and think he is a half back but I guess not many will agree with you. As for not taking the kicks I would point out that nothing can be regarded as a kickable penalty when Sutcliffe is the kicker. Burrow played well and was far more creative than Sutty and we looked better going left with Burrow than right with Sutcliffe.



I have consistently said since Sinfield retired that we needed to sign a quality organising 6 who can kick while you were happy to go with the unproven Sutcliffe.

Wrt to kickable points why wasn't Burrow kicking as he did in Pre-Season v HKR also Sutty kicked well when asked during Pre-season and to say he would have missed them when all 3 were perfectly kickable for him especially just before HT is just guess work from your spreadsheet coaching manual.

Wrt Burrow his kicking was no better and if you think the bigger threat was on the left Moons individual strength aside what did he (Burrow) actually create?

As for signing an organising 6 that's down to GH and the Coach and i will continue to back Sutty at 6 as long as he has the right partner Burow wasn't tonight and last Year Mcguire was as Poor as Sutcliffe so who do you blame for that? Wrt to kickable points why wasn't Burrow kicking as he did in Pre-Season v HKR also Sutty kicked well when asked during Pre-season and to say he would have missed them when all 3 were perfectly kickable for him especially just before HT is just guess work from your spreadsheet coaching manual.Wrt Burrow his kicking was no better and if you think the bigger threat was on the left Moons individual strength aside what did he (Burrow) actually create?As for signing an organising 6 that's down to GH and the Coach and i will continue to back Sutty at 6 as long as he has the right partner Burow wasn't tonight and last Year Mcguire was as Poor as Sutcliffe so who do you blame for that? I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! RHINO-MARK

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm

Posts: 531

I will also add our discipline was poor tonight especially defending in their half even if Bentham was whistle happy that needs addressing asap. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8004

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

We started off last year defensively solid but unable to score, and the return of McGuire made very little difference. We have to hope we are just rusty, but there can be no excuse for lack of structure in attack. We've had a proper preseason with very few players even on international duty. If things don't start looking up quickly the pressure to make changes will become immense.



As an aside BM's use of the bench has always been inexplicable. It was commented on when we were going well. It just stands out more as an question mark over his judgement when we're going badly. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9384

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

BrisbaneRhino wrote: We started off last year defensively solid.



No way, Warrington scored with their only 2 real chances and Widnes put 50 on us and Catalans 30 No way, Warrington scored with their only 2 real chances and Widnes put 50 on us and Catalans 30 "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 Juan Cornetto

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm

Posts: 4399

Location: Living the Dream



Website Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm4399Living the Dream RHINO-MARK wrote: Wrt to kickable points why wasn't Burrow kicking as he did in Pre-Season v HKR also Sutty kicked well when asked during Pre-season and to say he would have missed them when all 3 were perfectly kickable for him especially just before HT is just guess work from your spreadsheet coaching manual.

Wrt Burrow his kicking was no better and if you think the bigger threat was on the left Moons individual strength aside what did he (Burrow) actually create?

As for signing an organising 6 that's down to GH and the Coach and i will continue to back Sutty at 6 as long as he has the right partner Burow wasn't tonight and last Year Mcguire was as Poor as Sutcliffe so who do you blame for that?



Well we certainly have different views on assessing players abilities that's for sure. You are constantly slagging McGuire and Burrow who like any player can have a bad game or lose form. But both these two have proven over many years they have the skills and class at halfback but Sutcliffe has at best shown promise without ever consistently proving he has the skills, speed of thought, organising ability to be considered a half back at SL level. So for you to stubbornly refuse to see this and still wish play him before Mags and Burrow is perverse. Perhaps I should loan you my coaching manual! Well we certainly have different views on assessing players abilities that's for sure. You are constantly slagging McGuire and Burrow who like any player can have a bad game or lose form. But both these two have proven over many years they have the skills and class at halfback but Sutcliffe has at best shown promise without ever consistently proving he has the skills, speed of thought, organising ability to be considered a half back at SL level. So for you to stubbornly refuse to see this and still wish play him before Mags and Burrow is perverse. Perhaps I should loan you my coaching manual! Don't worry about avoiding temptation.

As you grow older, it will avoid you!

- Winston Churchill BrisbaneRhino

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm

Posts: 8004

Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium

I meant in Game 1. This game was just like that game in a number of ways - notably poor attack from both sides. Widnes was a week before the WCC, and we did defend pretty well for most of the match vs the Cowboys. My worry is that last year we failed miserably to show any kind of defensive mettle once it became clear we'd struggle in attack, and I don't see how that will change if we can't start to score points. RHINO-MARK

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm

Posts: 531

Juan Cornetto wrote: Well we certainly have different views on assessing players abilities that's for sure. You are constantly slagging McGuire and Burrow who like any player can have a bad game or lose form. But both these two have proven over many years they have the skills and class at halfback but Sutcliffe has at best shown promise without ever consistently proving he has the skills, speed of thought, organising ability to be considered a half back at SL level. So for you to stubbornly refuse to see this and still wish play him before Mags and Burrow is perverse. Perhaps I should loan you my coaching manual!

Slagging Mags & Burrow?

Hmmm they were criticised where it was warranted & it in no way was a reflection on their careers or past performances & if you actually look back Sinfield did the organising with Mags/Burrow playing off the back of that whilst also not forgetting Burrows best performances have been at 9 or off the bench at 9 since 2008 so no thanks you stick to the spreadsheets.

As for "refusing" to see a lack of consistency in Sutty at 6 if he's not performed ive said as such just as i did earlier in the thread whereas you'd have us believe he was the worst player on the pitch & we'd have won comfortably without him yet you failed to even acknowledge Burrows short comings tonight nor the use of the bench & poor team discipline. Slagging Mags & Burrow?Hmmm they were criticised where it was warranted & it in no way was a reflection on their careers or past performances & if you actually look back Sinfield did the organising with Mags/Burrow playing off the back of that whilst also not forgetting Burrows best performances have been at 9 or off the bench at 9 since 2008 so no thanks you stick to the spreadsheets.As for "refusing" to see a lack of consistency in Sutty at 6 if he's not performed ive said as such just as i did earlier in the thread whereas you'd have us believe he was the worst player on the pitch & we'd have won comfortably without him yet you failed to even acknowledge Burrows short comings tonight nor the use of the bench & poor team discipline. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9384

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

BrisbaneRhino wrote: I meant in Game 1. This game was just like that game in a number of ways - notably poor attack from both sides. Widnes was a week before the WCC, and we did defend pretty well for most of the match vs the Cowboys. My worry is that last year we failed miserably to show any kind of defensive mettle once it became clear we'd struggle in attack, and I don't see how that will change if we can't start to score points.



The massive and key difference tonight was we looked fit. So many times last year after 20 mins we looked gassed, that didn't look like the case at all tonight. We do look fit, that is encouraging. The massive and key difference tonight was we looked fit. So many times last year after 20 mins we looked gassed, that didn't look like the case at all tonight. We do look fit, that is encouraging. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 RHINO-MARK

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm

Posts: 531

ThePrinter wrote: The massive and key difference tonight was we looked fit. So many times last year after 20 mins we looked gassed, that didn't look like the case at all tonight. We do look fit, that is encouraging.

I agree with this our energy levels especially defensively were 100% better than the 1st game v Wire.

I also think our Defensive shape looked stronger. I agree with this our energy levels especially defensively were 100% better than the 1st game v Wire.I also think our Defensive shape looked stronger. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9384

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

RHINO-MARK wrote: I agree with this our energy levels especially defensively were 100% better than the 1st game v Wire.

I also think our Defensive shape looked stronger.



We don't look like we'll concede anywhere near the same amount as last year. That alone will jump us up the table even if the attack can't improve on last year. We don't look like we'll concede anywhere near the same amount as last year. That alone will jump us up the table even if the attack can't improve on last year. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 PreviousNext Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Bulls Boy 2011, FlyingRhinos, Google [Bot], leedsnsouths, Rammer, RHINO-MARK and 174 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 1 ... 25 281 posts • Page 28 of 29 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,516,467 770 75,741 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BATLEY v HALIFAX Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BRADFORD v ROCHDALE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 SL-R1 WAKEFIELD v HULL FC < Thu 16th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 HUDDERSFIELD v SALFORD TV Fri 17th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 LEIGH v LEEDS TV Sat 18th Feb : 18:00 CH-R3 SHEFFIELD v DEWSBURY Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 OLDHAM v LONDON



























