Juan Cornetto wrote: It is not harsh to be critical of Sutcliffe's woeful performance. I know you are a fan of his and think he is a half back but I guess not many will agree with you. As for not taking the kicks I would point out that nothing can be regarded as a kickable penalty when Sutcliffe is the kicker. Burrow played well and was far more creative than Sutty and we looked better going left with Burrow than right with Sutcliffe.



I have consistently said since Sinfield retired that we needed to sign a quality organising 6 who can kick while you were happy to go with the unproven Sutcliffe.

Wrt to kickable points why wasn't Burrow kicking as he did in Pre-Season v HKR also Sutty kicked well when asked during Pre-season and to say he would have missed them when all 3 were perfectly kickable for him especially just before HT is just guess work from your spreadsheet coaching manual.Wrt Burrow his kicking was no better and if you think the bigger threat was on the left Moons individual strength aside what did he (Burrow) actually create?As for signing an organising 6 that's down to GH and the Coach and i will continue to back Sutty at 6 as long as he has the right partner Burow wasn't tonight and last Year Mcguire was as Poor as Sutcliffe so who do you blame for that?