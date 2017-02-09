Juan Cornetto wrote:

I think some people are being a bit harsh. I beg to differ with the critics as both sides defended very well and there was not much space for either team on attack. We showed a lot of effort and spirit and it was the first game of the season with a tough away fixture.



Our last quarter finishing was not good enough but let's be honest Sutcliffe was terrible he took the wrong decisions or his passing and kicking was nowhere near good enough and he showed why he is not a half back. But he was no better as a runner as when he was put clear by Watkins he was not quick enough to go outside and was easily tackled into touch. He also died with the ball too many times and he was partly at fault for their try.



There were plenty of positives though with Golding outstanding and good performances from Parcel, Ward, Burrow, Garbutt and Moon and JJB put in a high tackle count and he led the line with the speed of youth and the rest of the pack looked fit and solid. Mullally and Baldwinson went ok in the time they were given and will be useful subs as the season wears on.



Had McGuire or Lilley played I think we would have won.