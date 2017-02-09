|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7738
Location: SWMC Coach
|
IMHO, two horrible teams both crying out for a directing HB.
Diabolical that two "top" teams were so utterly clueless.
4/5 drives and a bomb. Pfft.
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3114
|
Mike1970 wrote:
Attendance of 2208. Where were the fans?
12,208.
Not talking the 2 right on the bell in the first half was such a poor decision.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 528
|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I think some people are being a bit harsh. I beg to differ with the critics as both sides defended very well and there was not much space for either team on attack. We showed a lot of effort and spirit and it was the first game of the season with a tough away fixture.
Our last quarter finishing was not good enough but let's be honest Sutcliffe was terrible he took the wrong decisions or his passing and kicking was nowhere near good enough and he showed why he is not a half back. But he was no better as a runner as when he was put clear by Watkins he was not quick enough to go outside and was easily tackled into touch. He also died with the ball too many times and he was partly at fault for their try.
There were plenty of positives though with Golding outstanding and good performances from Parcel, Ward, Burrow, Garbutt and Moon and JJB put in a high tackle count and he led the line with the speed of youth and the rest of the pack looked fit and solid. Mullally and Baldwinson went ok in the time they were given and will be useful subs as the season wears on.
Had McGuire or Lilley played I think we would have won.
Says people being harsh then puts all the blame on Suttcliffe!
Who decided to run the 3 kickable penalties 1st half especially the one seconds before HT?
Sutty had a poor game wrt creativity & 5th tackle options but so did Burrow plus uber Coach subbed our 9 put Burrow there knowing Sutty was struggling.
De Ja Vu in attack even had Mcguire played i agree we missed Lilley but someone decided a loan move was a good idea knowing we were already 1 HB down & hadn't recruited
Positives were Golding Jjb Ward & Garbutt imo the negatives are all too familier but hopefully we kick on this year & get stronger.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:58 pm
|
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1605
Location: Meltham
|
Be interesting to see how parcell is supported this year at 9. It seemed that BM just wanted to give him 10 mins breather though while this happened Keinhorst came on at centre, moon played hb briefly and burrow went to 9, you cant do that every game and i too found the interchanges frustrating.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9379
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I think some people are being a bit harsh. I beg to differ with the critics as both sides defended very well and there was not much space for either team on attack. We showed a lot of effort and spirit and it was the first game of the season with a tough away fixture.
Our last quarter finishing was not good enough but let's be honest Sutcliffe was terrible he took the wrong decisions or his passing and kicking was nowhere near good enough and he showed why he is not a half back. But he was no better as a runner as when he was put clear by Watkins he was not quick enough to go outside and was easily tackled into touch. He also died with the ball too many times and he was partly at fault for their try.
There were plenty of positives though with Golding outstanding and good performances from Parcel, Ward, Burrow, Garbutt and Moon and JJB put in a high tackle count and he led the line with the speed of youth and the rest of the pack looked fit and solid. Mullally and Baldwinson went ok in the time they were given and will be useful subs as the season wears on.
Had McGuire or Lilley played I think we would have won.
Whilst Sutcliffe was poor I wouldn't slate him for the chance when he got tackled into to touch, as soon as he got it he could only head for the corner and I think you have credit Makinson for a really good stop. Not much Sutcliffe could do there and that one really has to go down as a good defensive effort (from Makinson not the centre who Watkins danced around)
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:20 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pmPosts:
4398Location:
Living the Dream
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Says people being harsh then puts all the blame on Suttcliffe!
Who decided to run the 3 kickable penalties 1st half especially the one seconds before HT?
Sutty had a poor game wrt creativity & 5th tackle options but so did Burrow plus uber Coach subbed our 9 put Burrow there knowing Sutty was struggling.
De Ja Vu in attack even had Mcguire played i agree we missed Lilley but someone decided a loan move was a good idea knowing we were already 1 HB down & hadn't recruited
Positives were Golding Jjb Ward & Garbutt imo the negatives are all too familier but hopefully we kick on this year & get stronger.
It is not harsh to be critical of Sutcliffe's woeful performance. I know you are a fan of his and think he is a half back but I guess not many will agree with you. As for not taking the kicks I would point out that nothing can be regarded as a kickable penalty when Sutcliffe is the kicker. Burrow played well and was far more creative than Sutty and we looked better going left with Burrow than right with Sutcliffe.
I have consistently said since Sinfield retired that we needed to sign a quality organising 6 who can kick while you were happy to go with the unproven Sutcliffe.
|
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:29 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 05, 2015 11:30 pm
Posts: 40
|
Sooty was a shambles - not one grubber kick with all that possession on their line- does our coach know what a repeat set is? Last 10 minutes, he could not even get into position to put a descent bomb.
Not one new move or planned inside pass to a fast moving back. Saints were woeful in the first half & we managed 4 points - we should have been out of sight.
Still doesn`t know how to use his subs - 10 minutes for the kid .
Just to repeat what has already been said -
SAME COACH - SAME LACK OF IDEAS - HE HASN`T A F****KING CLUE.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:31 pm
|
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8454
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
|
I'd have Moon at 6 and Jimmy at centre. Use Burrow off the bench as 9 interchange.
How we could loan out Lilley is baffling.
|
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27560
Location: Warrington
|
I thought it was a decent enough game for round 1 tonight. The defending from Saints was very impressive, no one clocked off at all and you were coming up with some decent enough movement. There were a few sweeping moves across to Moon that would normally have paid off and plenty of off the cuff offloads that just didn't come off. I think comparing with the Leeds of old and and the Super League of old is silly. I think both teams will be in the mix this season, top 5 certainly.
Only strange one for you is sending Lilly out on loan to Bradford. Get him in the side if he's got a future, play Sutcliffe at 13.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:46 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pmPosts:
4398Location:
Living the Dream
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Whilst Sutcliffe was poor I wouldn't slate him for the chance when he got tackled into to touch, as soon as he got it he could only head for the corner and I think you have credit Makinson for a really good stop. Not much Sutcliffe could do there and that one really has to go down as a good defensive effort (from Makinson not the centre who Watkins danced around)
Yes I agree that it was a fine cover tackle from Makinson but my point was that in addition to his shortcomings as an organising half back he is not fast enough to be considered a running 6. Had he looked around he would have been aware of the incoming Makinson and could perhaps have tried to step inside to try and keep the ball alive as he is not exactly a small fella.I am not sure if it was the last tackle but if it wasn't he should have made efforts to stay in play.
|
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Backwoodsman, Big Steve, Brid B&W, BrisbaneRhino, C O Jones, captaincaveman, cheekydiddles, Emagdnim13, FGB, FlyingRhinos, FoxyRhino, Hessle rover, Him, Itchy Arsenal, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, MarioRugby, Maverick Rhino, Mick Amos 9 WTW, Mr Hicks, newgroundb4wakey, Nothus, nottinghamtiger, Piratezeek, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, Saddened!, Seth, Simeon Stylites, StoneColdJaneAusten, The Magic Rat, Upanunder, WF Rhino and 367 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|