Nothus wrote: Why only use one of your subs for the last 5 minutes of the game? And did Mullally play any of the second half?

And Jimmy only got about 10 minutes. The use of the bench is diabolical and nothing seems to change.For a few years I've wondered what they do in training because our attack is clueless. The only time we look half decent is when we offload. But we have no structure, and things don't flow. Not surprising a team like Cas play good attacking rugby with Orr and Sheridan. I think a good back on the coaching team would work wonders