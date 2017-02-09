|
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 315
|
Nothus wrote:
Why only use one of your subs for the last 5 minutes of the game? And did Mullally play any of the second half?
And Jimmy only got about 10 minutes. The use of the bench is diabolical and nothing seems to change.
For a few years I've wondered what they do in training because our attack is clueless. The only time we look half decent is when we offload. But we have no structure, and things don't flow. Not surprising a team like Cas play good attacking rugby with Orr and Sheridan. I think a good back on the coaching team would work wonders
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3070
Location: location, location
|
Not sure if it was the defence from both sides cancelling each other out or the poor attack from both sides.
For me the difference between the two sides sadly for us was Sutcliffe.
Maybe 13 is his best position but both JJB and Ward played well enough not to be dropped.
Let's hope McGuire can slot in at HB and deliver.
I would bring back Lilley and like someone said loan Sutcliffe to the Bradford Liquidators.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2014 6:05 pm
Posts: 93
|
Attendance of 2208. Where were the fans?
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9378
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
I don't get the calls for Sutcliffe to be a 13. Not physical enough and couldn't give you the 30+ tackles you need. For the talk about Lilley ending up at Fev one day I think it's actually Sutcliffe who will be.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:30 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3678
|
ThePrinter wrote:
I don't get the calls for Sutcliffe to be a 13. Not physical enough and couldn't give you the 30+ tackles you need. For the talk about Lilley ending up at Fev one day I think it's actually Sutcliffe who will be.
Lilley has physical limitations but he has game sense and is a footballer and doesn't seem to want his own ball to play with.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4078
Location: Bradford
|
Mike1970 wrote:
Attendance of 2208. Where were the fans?
That can't be right.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, chapylad, CHEADLE LEYTHER, cheekydiddles, chunkyhugo, craigizzard, D4mo78, Dannyboywt, Emagdnim13, EW for PM, Father Ted, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, FoxyRhino, Him, HOOF HEARTED, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, Kiyan, leedsbarmyarmy, LeedsDave, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, lionarmour87, LucaUtd1, morrisseyisawire, moxi1, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Nothus, Old Man John, proper-shaped-balls, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, rhinos_bish, Rixy, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Seth, settle rhino, Singing Warrior, steadygetyerboots-on, tad rhino, The Eagle, ThePrinter, vsewo, wakeyrule, WF Rhino, year of the viking and 690 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|