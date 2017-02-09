|
FGB
Strong-running second rower
|
loving clueless in attack. I don't buy McD's excuse about testing the defense's honesty when we get caught in possession on the last. It's just dumb football. Get some actual halves and we might be a decent team again.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:59 pm
|
|
Seth wrote:
Lilley would bring much thats currently not there
Need to get him back frim Bradford and send Sutty there. He'd have probably kicked the goal as well...you knew Sutcliffe was going to miss. It's also why we didn't takeke any normally kickable penalties, because it's odds on you don't get points from them.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:59 pm
|
|
Another worry is the poor quality on display from both teams.hope this is not the standard being set for the season,the creativity seems to be a thing of the past in super duper league
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:01 pm
|
|
I quite enjoyed that, but it could just be down to not having watched any rugby for ages.
Starting with the positives. Golding was outstanding albeit a little heart in mouth when crabbing across the line sometimes.
All the outside backs looked good, and it was nice to see Watkins really look to get involved.
The pack fronted up. Garbutt, Ablett and Cuthbo all looked a lot fitter and in Abletts case more interested than at any point last year. Garbutt was probably the best prop on the pitch. Singo matched him but imo loses marks for a couple of really daft, late tackle count penalties. Ward added something different to the back row but I felt in general it lacked punch. Parcell is at least as good as advertised.
Now Sutty and Burrow, as a set of halves, have to do more with the amount of ball they were given, even if saints defence was pretty good. I acctually thought their long kicking game was not terrible, but when we got into the 20 we really struggled ball in hand. I think we tried a couple of the right sort of kicks early on, but didn't execute, concede the 7 tackle set then went away from it far too quickly.
Oh and Baldwinson did ok, when he got on. IMO was better or at least as good as Mullaly and showed he could mix it with the big boys, hopefully hes earned more game time.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:02 pm
|
Seth
Free-scoring winger
|
craigizzard wrote:
Need to get him back frim Bradford and send Sutty there. He'd have probably kicked the goal as well...you knew Sutcliffe was going to miss. It's also why we didn't takeke any normally kickable penalties, because it's odds on you don't get points from them.
Sutcliffe would thrive better at 13. Thought ward went really well when he was on though
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:03 pm
|
|
Chestnutrhino wrote:
Another worry is the poor quality on display from both teams.hope this is not the standard being set for the season,the creativity seems to be a thing of the past in super duper league
This is the bottom line from the game. I find it quite hard to talk it up as a spectacle at all.Its the first game so we will see but if you compare that Saints Leeds game to a Saints Leeds of 5-10 years ago you are talking a league of difference in quality on show.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:04 pm
|
|
FGB wrote:
loving clueless in attack. I don't buy McD's excuse about testing the defense's honesty when we get caught in possession on the last. It's just dumb football. Get some actual halves and we might be a decent team again.
I would by the honesty thing, if we at least kicked the ball some of the time on the last tackle, I thought that was the whole point of running it, to catch teams out.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:11 pm
|
|
Why only use one of your subs for the last 5 minutes of the game? And did Mullally play any of the second half?
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:17 pm
|
|
Defensively not too bad but when we get in opposition's 20 zone we are clueless how to break teams down still but hopefully as season goes on we learn. Golding, Watkins, Moon,Burrow,Parcell and Garbutt all put in good shifts across the game, but attack needs to improve.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:18 pm
|
|
Whilst disappointing not to win I can't see us struggling to be in the top 8.
Should get Lilley back and send Sutcliffe to Bradford.
Fitness and enthusiasm was up ten fold from last year and defence last year would've shipped 20+
|
