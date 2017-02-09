I quite enjoyed that, but it could just be down to not having watched any rugby for ages.



Starting with the positives. Golding was outstanding albeit a little heart in mouth when crabbing across the line sometimes.



All the outside backs looked good, and it was nice to see Watkins really look to get involved.



The pack fronted up. Garbutt, Ablett and Cuthbo all looked a lot fitter and in Abletts case more interested than at any point last year. Garbutt was probably the best prop on the pitch. Singo matched him but imo loses marks for a couple of really daft, late tackle count penalties. Ward added something different to the back row but I felt in general it lacked punch. Parcell is at least as good as advertised.



Now Sutty and Burrow, as a set of halves, have to do more with the amount of ball they were given, even if saints defence was pretty good. I acctually thought their long kicking game was not terrible, but when we got into the 20 we really struggled ball in hand. I think we tried a couple of the right sort of kicks early on, but didn't execute, concede the 7 tackle set then went away from it far too quickly.



Oh and Baldwinson did ok, when he got on. IMO was better or at least as good as Mullaly and showed he could mix it with the big boys, hopefully hes earned more game time.