Biff Tannen wrote: Am i watching the same game as the sky team? Saying heroic saints defence and defending for their lives, in truth we have been terrible and clueless in the Saints 25.we aint looked like scoring despite the amount of ball they have given us.last tackle kicks and options shocking as usual. We are winning which is great,but Saints are dire and we should be out of sight.

I think you are being a bit harsh as saints have scrambled well on a couple of occasions. Parcell should really have passed to Ablett and we would have a comfy lead.Main problem seems to be that we are not planning beyond the next play and therefore not forcing any overlaps, we will need one of the halfbacks to start probing with a bit more nouse in the second half.Also, explain why saints haven't had anyone in the sin bin yet? 2 clear professional fouls imo.