Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 523
Fallon wrote:
All this talk of tonight not being a must win game is very perplexing.
As a fan we can take this view I suppose but I certainly hope the players don't. Every game is a must win game because if you approach it as anything else it sets an enduring tone.
Leeds are very capable of winning tonight. Whether they do and how they play will be very interesting.
Who says the players should go in not wanting to win every game why would'nt they?
Yer mis-reading the points being made i.e win or lose it won't or shouldn't define our season should we put a decent performance in & we have positives to build on in the event of a loss.
Last edited by RHINO-MARK
on Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:57 pm, edited 1 time in total.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:56 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 251
rugbyleague88 wrote:
Sounds like Baldwinson will play tomorrow.
Sounds like McDermott was at the Fax/Fev game on sunday then, or at least he's seen the video footage. Jordan had one of his best games for Fev. When he and the other starting prop Andy Bostock were on the field the score was Fax 4 Fev 22, when they were off (& Ormondroyd was on) the score was Fax 22 Fev 0, and whilst it obviously wasn't all down to the props' performances Baldwinson definitely went a lot better than Ormondroyd on Sunday, which hadn't necessarily been the case in pre-season.
Handley played very well too but Walters didn't make much impact.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 2:38 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1429
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Who says the players shouldn't go in wanting to win every game why would they?
Yer mis-reading the points being made i.e win or lose it won't or shouldn't define our season should we put a decent performance in & we have positives to build on in the event of a loss.
What is being written is that performance is more important that the result. I understand the sentiment but it's wrong.
Sport is about winning, even when you are playing badly. As a fan I can be satisfied if we play well but lose. As a player that should not be the case at this level. As the saying goes, start listening to the fans and you will soon be sat with them. I hope the players don't listen to some of the stuff on here.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 2:54 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 345
Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:08 pm
|
Ferdy
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2010 4:02 pm
Posts: 5621
Location: pudsey
William Eve wrote:
How did Leeds start last season at home to Warrington?
Was it a good performance despite the loss?
I thought it was pretty poor attacking display but solid. But with last year I think mentally it's important to get a solid performance tonight, on the back of last year a gash performance will do no favours to the team
Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:23 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9376
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Fallon wrote:
All this talk of tonight not being a must win game is very perplexing.
As a fan we can take this view I suppose but I certainly hope the players don't. Every game is a must win game because if you approach it as anything else it sets an enduring tone.
Leeds are very capable of winning tonight. Whether they do and how they play will be very interesting.
No one is saying it from a players point of view, of course they should go into it aiming to win, as they should every game.
As a fan though I can be realistic, I know that we will have losses throughout the season. Whoever finishes 1st will more than likely lose around 6/7/8 games at least.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:01 pm
D4mo78
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 314
I'd love to see us blow Saints out the water and lay down a marker to the rest of league, but I'd rather us get the 2 points. Come October time, the performance won't mean a thing but the points could be vital.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:59 pm
Joined: Tue May 27, 2014 6:53 pm
Posts: 29
Cant make tonite(work)but hope we come away with a performance that will show our intent for this season win or lose good luck lads!
Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:59 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 523
Fallon wrote:
What is being written is that performance is more important that the result. I understand the sentiment but it's wrong.
Sport is about winning, even when you are playing badly. As a fan I can be satisfied if we play well but lose. As a player that should not be the case at this level. As the saying goes, start listening to the fans and you will soon be sat with them. I hope the players don't listen to some of the stuff on here.
Again yer missing the point no-one is saying that from a players pov or how THEY should approach games.
It's an opinion of some fans whereas others feel tonight is must win.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:13 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5639
Fallon wrote:
What is being written is that performance is more important that the result. I understand the sentiment but it's wrong.
Sport is about winning, even when you are playing badly. As a fan I can be satisfied if we play well but lose. As a player that should not be the case at this level. As the saying goes, start listening to the fans and you will soon be sat with them. I hope the players don't listen to some of the stuff on here.
Were the game a one off - say a GF, cup final or the like - I'd agree.
But to convince yourself that you're unbeatable only to lose? Doesn't take many of those to not only shake your confidence but destroy it. I'd actually find that explanation of last season's fiasco far more plausible than a flooded training facility.
