RHINO-MARK wrote: Who says the players shouldn't go in wanting to win every game why would they?

Yer mis-reading the points being made i.e win or lose it won't or shouldn't define our season should we put a decent performance in & we have positives to build on in the event of a loss.

What is being written is that performance is more important that the result. I understand the sentiment but it's wrong.Sport is about winning, even when you are playing badly. As a fan I can be satisfied if we play well but lose. As a player that should not be the case at this level. As the saying goes, start listening to the fans and you will soon be sat with them. I hope the players don't listen to some of the stuff on here.